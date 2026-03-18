These 10 Restaurant Chains Serve The Best Bread, According To Customers

You know what we love? A bread basket. We've got absolutely no time for people telling us that it'll ruin our appetite for our actual meal. When that portion of warm, crusty, free bread arrives at our table, you best believe that we're digging in and smearing on that butter. Bread service in restaurants isn't a distraction tactic: It's a way for restaurants to demonstrate hospitality, to keep you occupied before your entrée arrives, and of course to align themselves with a practice that eateries have been doing for generations. That said, we've all been subject to bread baskets that have old, stale, chalky rolls in them that feel as though they've been sitting on the side for days ... And there's no quicker way to ruin the vibe of a meal than that.

Luckily, there are plenty of chain restaurants that still care deeply about their bread, no matter how small a part of your meal it may seem — and some of them absolutely nail it. Sure, you've got your Olive Gardens and your Texas Roadhouses, which are arguably as famous for their bread as they are for their meals. However, you've also got places like Bonefish Grill or Smith & Wollensky, which exhibit extraordinary quality in their bread, which customers absolutely love. Dine at one of these chains, and you'll be starting your meal off right.