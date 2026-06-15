This Is Hands Down The Best Outback Steakhouse Side Dish

Like any good steakhouse, Outback Steakhouse isn't just about the meat. There are a dozen different sides to choose from, adding significant variety in flavor and texture pairings to go with your main. And for any non-meat eaters who might have accompanied a carnivorous friend to dinner, most of Outback's sides are meat-free — though not the very best of them all.

After ranking every single Outback Steakhouse side dish, we found that the perhaps overlooked Tasmanian chili was the most satisfying option. Rich, delicious smells are the entry point to most meals, and Outback's Tasmanian chili smelled welcomingly hearty and sweet from the start. Bean lovers should know that this stew contains none, instead leaning on plenty of chunks of steak for that filling feeling. But the legumes, in our experience, weren't missed.

Upon eating, the chili's texture and flavor outperformed the promise of its smell. Each spoonful was appropriately thick with steak and small tomato chunks, providing lively flavor with an approachable level of spice. And it's all brought together with a cheesy, gooey topping full of complementary texture and flavor. It's hard to know what exactly about this chili is Tasmanian, a cuisine more known for seafood and produce than steak stew, but it's a delicious bowl all the same.