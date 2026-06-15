This Is Hands Down The Best Outback Steakhouse Side Dish
Like any good steakhouse, Outback Steakhouse isn't just about the meat. There are a dozen different sides to choose from, adding significant variety in flavor and texture pairings to go with your main. And for any non-meat eaters who might have accompanied a carnivorous friend to dinner, most of Outback's sides are meat-free — though not the very best of them all.
After ranking every single Outback Steakhouse side dish, we found that the perhaps overlooked Tasmanian chili was the most satisfying option. Rich, delicious smells are the entry point to most meals, and Outback's Tasmanian chili smelled welcomingly hearty and sweet from the start. Bean lovers should know that this stew contains none, instead leaning on plenty of chunks of steak for that filling feeling. But the legumes, in our experience, weren't missed.
Upon eating, the chili's texture and flavor outperformed the promise of its smell. Each spoonful was appropriately thick with steak and small tomato chunks, providing lively flavor with an approachable level of spice. And it's all brought together with a cheesy, gooey topping full of complementary texture and flavor. It's hard to know what exactly about this chili is Tasmanian, a cuisine more known for seafood and produce than steak stew, but it's a delicious bowl all the same.
The subjectivity of taste, and objectivity of nutrition
Although we enjoyed Outback's Tasmanian chili, not all tastes or Outback locations are made equal. Depending on one's experience and preferences, the chili might actually be one of the dishes you should never order at Outback Steakhouse. Where a recent bowl was full of rich, delicious flavor, other diners might find the same tastes overwhelming. It's also up to each individual restaurant to put good cuts of steak in the chili — nobody wants a mouthful of chewy fat.
While some patrons might find the chili too bold in flavor, it's a simple fact that the same chili is also one of the healthiest menu items at Outback Steakhouse. Like most restaurant food, it is a bit salty, but each cup-sized serving is only 200 calories, the perfect amount to have without thinking too much about it.
The Tasmanian chili also plays a role in an Outback Steakhouse secret menu item: The Aussie Chili Cheese Fries. Simply order the chili with an appetizer of Aussie Cheese Fries and combine the two at your table for an extra-meaty version of this classic dish. But with all the steak that's in the chili, you may find this customer-made appetizer filling enough for a main dish.