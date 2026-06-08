The 5 Best Sam's Club Bakery Items Of 2026 (So Far)

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Sam's Club may be known for its $5 rotisserie chicken and affordable essentials, but it's also been steadily bulking up its bakery game for some time. The warehouse club's bakery has gone from a place for a brief detour for oversized muffins to mimicking a boutique patisserie that you plan your whole trip around. We're talking freshly baked croissants, glossy, layered, indulgent cakes, and hand-decorated mini treats. And this year, they've been rapidly adding even more sugary goodness to their stacked lineup.

The retail chain has its own Member's Mark brand, which shoppers love for its budget-friendly prices and sizes. The store brand has a wide selection of savory and sweet baked goods, but the bakery also creates custom cakes for any celebration. We selected five bakery items that came out this year that Sam's Club customers have been raving about online and in reviews. Some of these tend to sell out in-store, so check online before racing to your location to satisfy those cravings. Prices and selection will vary by store and region.