The 5 Best Sam's Club Bakery Items Of 2026 (So Far)
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Sam's Club may be known for its $5 rotisserie chicken and affordable essentials, but it's also been steadily bulking up its bakery game for some time. The warehouse club's bakery has gone from a place for a brief detour for oversized muffins to mimicking a boutique patisserie that you plan your whole trip around. We're talking freshly baked croissants, glossy, layered, indulgent cakes, and hand-decorated mini treats. And this year, they've been rapidly adding even more sugary goodness to their stacked lineup.
The retail chain has its own Member's Mark brand, which shoppers love for its budget-friendly prices and sizes. The store brand has a wide selection of savory and sweet baked goods, but the bakery also creates custom cakes for any celebration. We selected five bakery items that came out this year that Sam's Club customers have been raving about online and in reviews. Some of these tend to sell out in-store, so check online before racing to your location to satisfy those cravings. Prices and selection will vary by store and region.
Dubai Style Chocolate Cupcakes
The viral Dubai chocolate trend has found its way to Sam's Club in a variety of ways, from ice cream bars to pralines and trail mix. These Dubai-style chocolate cupcakes first appeared around Christmas time in 2025, but popped up in stores again this spring. Sold in eight-packs for around $12, the chocolate cupcakes come in two varieties: Half filled with chocolate buttercream and the other half with pistachio Swiss meringue.
All are topped with either white or dark chocolate curls and the Dubai-style Kataifi, a toasted, shredded phyllo dough. And like the Dubai chocolate TikTok craze, shoppers are going crazy for them. "Absolutely delicious!" one shopper said in a review on the Sam's Club website. "Anyone who enjoys the candy bars will thoroughly enjoy these."
Breakfast Pastry Assortment Platter
The Member's Mark breakfast party assortment trays have been a favorite of Sam's Cub shoppers for a while now, for their variety and price. The 40-count pastry platters are around $20 and include five different pastry types. The ones introduced in April come in a resealable container and include eight of each pastry: Chocolate swirl, cinnamon crumb, strawberry delight, lemon raspberry, and blueberry streusel.
With over 1,200 five-star reviews on its website, Sam's Club shoppers are already raving about this new baked treat. "Addicting buy with CAUTION," one customer said. "Originally bought this for a family get-together. Unfortunately, we did not go and ended up eating the whole thing amongst four people." Another reviewer said it was the "perfect breakfast tray, with every flavor a winner."
Brownie Batter Cake
For under $20, chocolate lovers can indulge in this ultra-rich brownie batter cake. The five-pound dessert is reminiscent of licking the beaters while baking brownies as a child. Featuring two layers of decadent chocolate cake, the treat is filled and iced with brownie batter icing, garnished with chocolate cake crumbs, and finished with brownie batter rosettes, chocolate shavings, and a chocolate drizzle. A seasonal item, the cake debuted in 2025 before the holidays, and shoppers began spotting it on shelves again in May.
Since this cake serves 12 to 16 people, it's perfect for a celebration or for treating yourself to a slice at home and saving the rest for later. Customers have raved about it on the Sam's Club website, with many of them serving one for a birthday or a holiday. It's a cake that "Matilda's" Bruce Bogtrotter would take on.
Floral Gourmet Cupcakes
These tasty cuties showed up just in time for spring. For around $10, the cupcakes come in a pack of eight, featuring vanilla and chocolate flavors. Each has lemon curd or chocolate filling and is hand-decorated with pastel-colored buttercream flowers. The elegant cupcakes are made in-house daily by bakery staff. Many customers who bought them for special occasions loved them, and they have over 100 five-star reviews on the retailer's website. "These cupcakes were definitely gourmet," one shopper said in a review on the Sam's Club website, "The vanilla had lemon curd inside, which was a pleasant surprise, and the chocolate had chocolate filling. I had no idea they were filled, but boy, were they delicious! Not only were they beautifully decorated, but they were a nice upscale cupcake for Easter!"
Mini Assorted Pies
If you can't decide on one of Sam's Club's many fruit or cream pies, you're in luck. The retail giant's bakery introduced a variety pack of mini pies this spring, so you don't have to choose just one. Priced around $10, the six-pack comes with two triple chocolate, two key lime, and two cherry-topped vanilla bean pies. Each of the cream pies has a buttery graham cracker crust and a sweet, whipped topping. "These tiny pies are superb!" said one shopper in a review on the Sam's Club website. "I don't have a favorite; I found each of them very tasty. It is another quality Sam's Club dessert. Because of their size and quality, they'd be a very versatile and unique dessert option."