We Tasted And Ranked 11 Of The Best Peanut Butter Cups
Peanut butter cups hold a special place in the candy world, uniting the savory richness of peanut butter with the sweet allure of chocolate. A beloved treat for generations, peanut butter cups have evolved into a diverse array of options, each promising its own unique blend of flavors and textures. But with so many choices on the market, how can a connoisseur of this classic indulgence discern the truly exceptional from the ordinary?
Welcome to a comprehensive candy analysis, where I embark on a gastronomic journey to identify the finest peanut butter cups available. Through a meticulous evaluation of taste, texture, ingredient quality, and overall indulgence, I carefully curated a list of the top peanut butter cups that stand out in the crowded landscape of chocolate delights. Come along on this epicurean adventure, as I unveil a meticulously researched and thoughtfully ranked list of peanut butter cups that will delight your taste buds and leave you craving more.
11. Lily's
Lily's Milk Chocolate Style Peanut Butter Cups take the last place spot on the ranking. I always pause with this brand because I detest the taste of stevia, but I gave them a fair shot because of the conditions –- a peanut butter cup treat.
If you're okay with stevia, then you probably won't mind this option. However, these leaned very bitter, even with only 40% cocoa. There was nothing to cut that bitterness except for the stevia additive, which always leaves that weird aftertaste in your mouth. There was no balance of flavors and no sweetness to be found.
Overall, Lily's peanut butter cups offer an intriguing alternative for those on a quest for sugar-free, healthier treats, with their laudable cocoa content and Fair Trade certification. However, their overbearing bitterness and the absence of a well-rounded sweetness could potentially leave your taste buds yearning for something else. Keep reading for better options that cut the sugar and offer a decent flavor profile.
10. Skinny Dipped Cups
Sometimes with "health-conscious" candy, there is a weird flavor in the mix that replaces the sweet kiss of sugar. However, that's not the case with Skinny Dipped Cups Milk Chocolate Style Peanut Butter. Crafted with a health-conscious mindset, these cups proudly tout their non-GMO, keto-friendly, and gluten-free attributes, along with a notable woman-founded heritage. But, when it comes to taste, that's where the party parade stops.
Skinny Dipped Cups defy the status quo by avoiding the common sweetening suspects of stevia and sugar alcohols and opting for allulose as their sweetening agent. This choice certainly sets them apart in the world of guilt-free confections. But when it comes to flavor, they serve up an experience that is surprisingly devoid of taste altogether. As you take your first bite, you'll experience the satisfying snap of the chocolate shell and the velvety smoothness of the peanut butter filling, but there's a conspicuous absence of discernible chocolate and peanut butter flavoring. It's almost shocking.
While Skinny Dipped delivers on its health-conscious promises, and the absence of sugar or sugar substitutes is commendable, there is simply no flavor, which may leave those expecting a robust peanut butter cup feeling underwhelmed. These are absolutely bland and left us scratching our heads. But hey, at least there was no weird aftertaste.
9. Signature Select
Next on the list is Signature Select Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups. With a tempting but slightly alarming 18 grams of sugar packed into a mere 3 pieces, these cups promise a rollercoaster of flavors that might just surprise your taste buds.
At first glance, the promise of "milk chocolate" hinted at a sweet and sugary peanut butter cup experience. However, the chocolate here is not your average milk chocolate; it's more of a semi-sweet affair, introducing an unexpected bitterness that catches your palate off guard. The chocolate definitely takes center stage in these cups, though not always in the most delightful way.
The peanut butter, on the other hand, remains rather understated. It doesn't boast any remarkable qualities but also doesn't dive into the abyss of overwhelming sweetness. It serves as a balanced counterpart to the semi-sweet chocolate, ensuring that the overall flavor profile doesn't lean too far in one direction.
So, where does that leave us with Signature Select's offering? These peanut butter cups may be described in a single word: "meh." They don't stand out as extraordinary, but they don't fall into the abyss of forgettable candies either.
8. Quest
Ranked 8th on my list of peanut butter cup contenders, the Quest Mini Peanut Butter Cups bring a unique twist to the world of indulgent confections. I was curious to see how Quest, a popular health brand, would fare in the realm of candy. After one cup, I concluded they weren't the worst of the healthy bunch, so that's saying something. With whey protein and minimal sugar content, Quest is clearly on a mission to redefine the way we think about candy.
However, as you dive into the tasting experience, you'll find that these cups don't quite follow the conventional peanut butter cup playbook. The chocolate had a slightly sweet taste to it, but the peanut butter definitely overpowered the flavor profile.
As with any quest, there can be unexpected twists and turns, and the Quest Mini Peanut Butter Cups have one up their sleeve as well — a distinctive aftertaste. Some may find this aftertaste a little "funky," making these cups a unique tasting experience, but it wasn't so offputting that I ranked these last. Overall, Quest was surprisingly sweet for limited sugar, but they definitely aren't a favorite.
7. Chocxo
Hailing from Chocxo, a brand that prides itself on a commitment to quality-conscious ingredients, its Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups boast an impressive 70% cacao content. They're also USDA organic, non-GMO, keto-friendly, and gluten-free, making them a beacon for the health-conscious candy lover. With a mere 3 grams of sugar per cup, these little treats deliver on their promise of a reduced-sugar experience.
This option tasted exactly as described –- 70% dark cacao with sugar-limited PB. They are an acquired taste, residing in the realm of sophisticated indulgence rather than conventional sweetness. The 70% dark cacao is undeniably bold and might just redefine your idea of what a peanut butter cup should taste like. However, these cups might not satiate your craving for the quintessential PB cup experience.
In the world of candy, where flavors are expected to be bold, sweet, and utterly delightful, Chocxo's offering takes a slightly different path. It's a candy for those who crave the intriguing contrast of dark, bitter cacao with the understated sweetness of peanut butter, making it a unique choice. If you are trying to stay healthy, this is a great option with no weird aftertaste. But to be clear –- they don't taste like traditional candy.
6. Unreal
Unreal Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups landed in the 6th place spot, bringing a dash of sensibility to the confectionery world. Boasting a host of enviable credentials, including being vegan, Fair Trade certified, gluten-free, and non-GMO, these cups have emerged as a beacon of ethical indulgence. The company prides itself on sustainable ingredients and the absence of sugar alcohols, marking them as a thoughtful choice for the health-conscious candy enthusiast. With only 5 grams of sugar per peanut butter cup, Unreal has managed to strike a fine balance between sweet and sensible.
The dark chocolate coating in Unreal's cups is notable for its balance. It doesn't overpower the senses with bitterness, but it doesn't leave you with an overly sweet impression either. It strikes that middle ground that caters to a broader audience, making it accessible even to those who don't typically gravitate toward dark chocolate.
The peanut butter filling, however, carries its own unique flavor. While it lacks the overt sweetness that added sugar brings, it may also leave the palate yearning for a more pronounced peanut butter taste. It's a trade-off between health-conscious choices and a decadent candy experience.
My conclusion with Unreal is that these cups are the best of the "health-conscious" peanut butter cup options on the shelves. The brand's commitment to vegan, Fair Trade, and sustainable ingredients, along with the moderate sugar content, sets them apart in the candy landscape. But again –- do not expect candy miracles here.
5. 365 Whole Foods Market
365's Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups were a nice respite away from the health-conscious choices. They featured smooth and sweet peanut butter with a flavor that embodies the essence of this beloved candy tradition. The chocolate coating, while leaning towards the semi-sweet side, introduces an element of unexpectedness. It carries a touch of bitterness and leaves behind a peculiar aftertaste. This aftertaste may divide opinion, making these candies a bit of an enigma in the world of PB cups.
Per usual, this Whole Foods brand wears the badges of Fair Trade and non-GMO credentials, as these cups beckon you to indulge in an uncompromising candy experience. However, with 19 grams of sugar packed into just three pieces, they make no apologies for their unabashed sweetness. They're not bad by any means; they just wouldn't be my first choice. But their spot on this list showcases how much better they are compared to what's out there in the candy world.
4. Justin's
Justin's Organic Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups emerge as a formidable contender here, embodying the ideals of conscientious candy indulgence. These cups proudly bear the USDA organic label, are non-GMO, and hold the Rainforest Alliance certification, making them a beacon of ethical choices in the candy world. With a commitment to orangutan-friendly palm oil and gluten-free ingredients, Justin's sets an impressive standard for responsible candy-making.
These peanut butter cups are no strangers to challenging the big names in the industry, and they do so with a distinct flavor profile. They offer a rollercoaster of taste experiences, starting with a sweet burst at the front end. However, as you delve deeper, the chocolate introduces a touch of bitterness, creating a delightful contrast that leaves your palate intrigued.
Next comes the peanut butter, enriched with added sugar. It boasts a richness reminiscent of caramel. It's a unique and indulgent twist that sets these cups apart from the conventional peanut butter cup crowd.
While Justin's may not claim the top spot on my list, they certainly establish themselves as a commendable option for those who appreciate the nuances of flavor and an ethical commitment to their candy choices. These were good, but not the best.
3. Trader Joe's
Trader Joe's hits another home run with their Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups, clinching the bronze medal in my ranking. With a formidable 18 grams of sugar tucked into a mere 3 cups, these treats deliver an unabashedly sweet experience that caters to even the most demanding sweet tooth.
Known for its knack of bringing top-quality products to the table, Trader Joe's presents us with another delectable delight. The peanut butter is super creamy and balances well with the chocolate. As you progress through each delectable bite, you'll notice a slight undertone of richness, reminiscent of dark chocolate. It's that touch of bitterness that emerges toward the end of the bite, creating a layer of complexity in the flavor profile. However, the chocolate does seem to overpower the peanut butter flavor overall.
Trader Joe's Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups are undoubtedly great, and they beckon for a repeat performance. They may not claim the top spot, but they certainly earn a well-deserved standing ovation. I'd be happy to eat them again!
2. Reese's
Reese's is the OG brand and a household name when it comes to peanut butter cups, but when put up against some of the other options, these do lean less sweet, even with a staggering 22 grams of sugar in just two cups.
What sets Reese's apart is the whipped peanut butter. It leans more towards the savory side, providing a refreshing contrast to the sweetness of the milk chocolate. This blend of whipped peanut butter and classic milk chocolate creates an iconic flavor profile that is both comforting and familiar.
When it comes to Reese's, there are no complaints, only smiles of satisfaction. These cups have been satisfying candy lovers for generations, and they show no signs of slowing down. You know you'd buy these again and again because they consistently deliver a delicious and nostalgic experience that transcends trends and fads. While Reese's may not be the sweetest on the block, they offer a classic indulgence that has withstood the test of time.
1. Choceur
Shocking our socks off was Aldi's Choceur brand Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups. With a commitment to Fair Trade and an unapologetic 15 grams of sugar in every three cups, Choceur has created a confectionery masterpiece that will leave your taste buds dancing with delight.
The peanut butter in Choceur's cups takes center stage, wrapping your palate in a rich, velvety, almost caramel-like embrace. It's a peanut butter experience that transcends the ordinary, and it boldly claims its place as the star of the show. But what makes Choceur truly special is the impeccable balance it achieves. The milk chocolate is a fitting complement, providing the perfect counterpoint to the intense sweetness of the peanut butter. It transforms each bite into a harmonious symphony of flavors that leave you craving more.
There's just something about Choceur's peanut butter cups that sets them apart. I know it's the sugar, but I'm not the least bit mad about it. Choceur's creation embodies the essence of a truly exceptional peanut butter cup. It's a delightful and unforgettable experience that will leave you with a new favorite. It did for me!