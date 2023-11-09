We Tasted And Ranked 11 Of The Best Peanut Butter Cups

Sometimes with "health-conscious" candy, there is a weird flavor in the mix that replaces the sweet kiss of sugar. However, that's not the case with Skinny Dipped Cups Milk Chocolate Style Peanut Butter. Crafted with a health-conscious mindset, these cups proudly tout their non-GMO, keto-friendly, and gluten-free attributes, along with a notable woman-founded heritage. But, when it comes to taste, that's where the party parade stops.

Skinny Dipped Cups defy the status quo by avoiding the common sweetening suspects of stevia and sugar alcohols and opting for allulose as their sweetening agent. This choice certainly sets them apart in the world of guilt-free confections. But when it comes to flavor, they serve up an experience that is surprisingly devoid of taste altogether. As you take your first bite, you'll experience the satisfying snap of the chocolate shell and the velvety smoothness of the peanut butter filling, but there's a conspicuous absence of discernible chocolate and peanut butter flavoring. It's almost shocking.

While Skinny Dipped delivers on its health-conscious promises, and the absence of sugar or sugar substitutes is commendable, there is simply no flavor, which may leave those expecting a robust peanut butter cup feeling underwhelmed. These are absolutely bland and left us scratching our heads. But hey, at least there was no weird aftertaste.