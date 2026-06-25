10 Aldi Must-Haves For The Best Ice Cream Sundae
Indulging in all your favorite sweet treats piled high into one glorious sundae doesn't have to be expensive. That's the beauty of shopping at Aldi. Indulgence is accessible. The discount supermarket store ranked in the top five for favorite grocery chains this year, and for good reason. Its bargains for high-quality products, extensive private-label selection, and ever-rotating shelves of Aldi Finds make it a favorite among shoppers.
That affordability and quality extend to its sweets as well. From the frozen section and the snack aisle and "Aisle of Shame," there are endless ways to upgrade your sundae. Aldi sells a variety of velvety ice creams, gooey sauces, and crunchy toppings, so you can build your ideal sundae that rivals any boutique ice cream parlor. All of this at a fraction of the price. We selected 10 must-have products from Aldi to build your next sundae. All you need is the bowl, spoon, and imagination.
Sundae Shoppe Moose Tracks Ice Cream
Moose Tracks is a popular flavor in grocery chains and ice cream parlors. Made with vanilla ice cream, peanut butter cups, and Moose Tracks fudge, this is a super-indulgent option for the base of your sundae. And at $3.25 for a 48-ounce tub, this is hard to pass up.
Sundae Shoppe Triple Chocolate Gelato
Aldi's private-label brand, Sundae Shoppe, has also ventured into the Italian space, offering a variety of gelato. If you want to get a little fancier, this Triple Chocolate Gelato is the way to start. This rich, creamy gelato features swirled layers of milk, white, and dark chocolate, topped with chocolate shavings of each. Grab it for $3.85.
Berryhill Smores Spread
A splendid mix of marshmallow, chocolate, and graham cracker crumbs, this Berryhill Smores Spread will bring the taste of the nostalgic campfire treat to your sundae. Priced at $3.65, it's best when heated up and melted and is a favorite among this Aldi fans Facebook group. "I'll eat that whole jar," said one commenter.
Berryhill Hot Fudge Ice Cream Topping
Hot Fudge is really the MVP of any sundae. Thick, decadent, and unapologetic in its sweetness. This hot fudge topping from Berryhill, which sells for $2.99, would be an excellent topper to any ice cream you choose for your sundae.
Friendly Farms Whipped Dairy Topping
The cloud-like, creamy finish to the sundae of your dreams. Friendly Farms Whipped Dairy Topping is light, fluffy, and at $2.75, it's whipping all other competitors out of the sweets game. All that's left to add is the cherry on top.
Daillies Rainbow Sprinkles
What is a sundae without sprinkles? A pretty sad one. These Dallies Rainbow Sprinkles from Aldi add some fun to any sundae. Bring out that inner child in you, and pour them on, to your heart's content. Grab a 10-ounce tub for $4.09.
Berryhill Caramel Topping
A dream when paired with its sister hot fudge, or on its own, this Berryhill Caramel Topping belongs on your sundae. Priced at $2.99, the caramel topping is thick and gooey and can be poured easily over your ice cream once warmed up in the microwave or on the stove.
Simply Nature Cashew, Walnut, Macadamia Nuts
If you're a fan of nuts on your sundaes, then this mixed bag from Aldi will be right up your alley. The package from Simply Nature contains cashews, walnuts, and macadamia nuts, which you can chop up fine and sprinkle on top. Or you can pick out the walnuts and make the nostalgic, delicious wet walnut treat to pour over your sundae. Grab a bag for $4.65.
Choceur Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups
Aldi imports the super-rich, creamy Choceur brand from Europe, and it's one of the products customers buy on every grocery run. We can't keep these Choceur Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups in my house for more than a day or two. They rival Reese's Peanut Butter Cups in my opinion, and the cups have an entire thread of Reddit fans who agree. Priced at $5.49, these sweet morsels would be perfect for this banana, peanut butter, and chocolate sauce sundae recipe.
Berryhill Chocolate Syrup
Last, but not least, is chocolate syrup. The glossy, sweet magic can take your sundae over the top if you don't opt for the hot fudge. Berryhill's 24-ounce bottle costs $2.85, and many in this "Aldi Finds and Special Buys" Facebook group even compared it to Hershey's in flavor but cheaper.