What's So Special About The Big Green Egg Grill?

If you've ever explored the grilling side of TikTok, chances are you've come across the Big Green Egg, a popular grill that has actually been around since the 1970s. True to its name, this distinctive looking outdoor cooker resembles a large green egg, standing out from the more traditional black and silver grills. While at first glance you might assume it's simply a pricey novelty for grilling enthusiasts, its unique features extend beyond aesthetics.

What sets a Big Green Egg apart from a regular grill is mainly its material. While it's fueled by charcoal like many other grills, its walls are constructed of ceramic as opposed to metal. This in turn promotes even heating and reduces charcoal consumption. The thicker walls and insulation properties of a Big Green Egg also maintain heat well, which means you can cook food just as efficiently whether you crank the heat to 700 or a low and slow 150 degrees Fahrenheit. With conventional grills, on the other hand, cooking over a low flame typically results in the fire going out.