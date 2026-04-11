The Secret To Organized Grill Tools? Add This Hidden Cabinet
One of the most annoying things about grilling is searching for a missing spatula when your burgers are just about ready to be flipped. As barbecued foods can quickly turn from beautifully caramelized to bitter and burnt in seconds, being prepared with all of your ingredients, glazes, and tools is vital. The secret to organizing those tools is to add a hidden grill cabinet underneath your grill to create oodles of storage space.
There are several cheap grilling tools on Amazon, like basting brushes and tongs, that should form the foundation of every basic barbecue kit. However, pro grill masters who have years of experience may have accumulated fancier tools and utensils over the years. For instance, a grill basket is a must-have tool for smoking vegetables, while a wire cleaning brush is essential for maintaining the grates if you're flame-grilling steaks a couple of times a week. In this case, you might be in need of a devoted space to store and organize your extra grill tools so they don't encroach on your kitchen cabinet territory. This is where a grill cabinet comes in handy.
Available in several designs featuring stainless steel, PVC, or wooden finishes, these cabinets sit directly underneath a grill, creating a seamless aesthetic and neat appearance. Many of them have adjustable shelves and drawers, which are perfect for stowing metal skewers, meat thermometers, and forks. However, you can also customize them with extra hooks for hanging spatulas and more in easy reach.
Grill cabinets work with compatible gas and electric grills
When purchasing your grill cabinet, you'll need to make sure that it's compatible with the size of the grill (the grill will slot into or sit on top of the cabinet, so it needs to have the correct dimensions). Some of these cabinets have a pull-out tray for storing a propane tank inside, as well as shelving and drawers for utensils and ingredients. You should remove any drawers or shelving inside before installation to make your cabinet lighter and easier to maneuver into place. Once it's situated in the right location, you can flip it over and attach any legs before turning it right side up again and fixing the shelving and drawers.
If you're uncomfortable with fitting the gas or electrical connections, always hire a professional to guarantee safety before locking the grill into place. You can also purchase similar cabinets that can be used underneath other outdoor appliances, like pizza ovens and smokers, too. These modular designs, which can be attached to each other, allow you to create a length of cabinetry and create heaps more storage space. Once you're done, you can add drawer dividers, extra hooks, or baskets inside the cabinet to store all your grilling essentials. That said, you can also store your cooking oils or seasonings inside. Indeed, one of the vital rules of grilling is to maintain an organized mise en place to guarantee you can prep, season, and flip your sausages and steaks over with ease.