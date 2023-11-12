Your Neglected Bar Cart Makes For A Perfect Cooking Prep Station

If you love cooking but don't necessarily have a lot of space in your kitchen to prepare all of your elaborate recipes, your neglected bar cart might be of great assistance to you, especially when turned into a cooking preparation station or a temporary kitchen island. Since most bar carts have wheels, they can easily shadow you while you're cooking, staying by your side. But once you're done, they can be stored away in a closet or can even just be moved to the side to not stay in anyone's way — which is ideal especially when living in an apartment where every inch of space counts.

The most common uses for bar carts seem to be storing alcoholic beverages and glassware or coffee machines and products to prepare your morning cup of joe. Both are great ways to use these aesthetically pleasing pieces of furniture. However, if that doesn't make sense for your lifestyle, there's the possibility of storing various other items in your bar cart. You can, for example, add your largest, sturdiest cutting board on top of the cart so that when you're cooking, you can easily grab your sliced veggies or meat and pop them in the pan. Or, if you're washing vegetables in the sink, you can easily move them to the board, which will be conveniently placed right next to you.