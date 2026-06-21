14 Of The Weirdest Products Ever Made By Trader Joe's

Trader Joe's likes to do things a little differently, and anyone who shops there regularly knows it. Yes, it's the kind of place you can get your weekly groceries, and it's full of products that customers get every time they visit – but it's also home to a lot of, shall we say, novelty products. Trader Joe's has an innovative spirit when it comes to its items, and it regularly acts as a pioneer in the grocery space, combining flavors or mashing up foods people were previously happy to keep separate.

Sometimes, these new creations are joyous, exciting, and cutting-edge; other times, though, they leave people baffled. Over the years, it's prompted the latter response more than a few times, with weird products that may have tasted good to some, but which divided opinions considerably amongst customers and reviewers. Unsurprisingly, a lot of these items are no longer around today — but the internet never forgets anything, folks. From chocolate cheddar cheese to watermelon jerky to pumpkin-flavored seltzer, here are the weirdest, wackiest items Trader Joe's has put into the world. What a time to be alive.