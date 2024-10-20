8 Ways To Upgrade Store-Bought Chicken Sausage

I've always enjoyed the challenge of trying to be resourceful and make the best meal possible with only a handful of ingredients. As it turns out, what started during my college years out of humble necessity grew into a valuable skill as I honed my prowess in professional kitchens. With plenty of different meats in stock like chicken sausage, I've had to come up with various meal ideas to plate up for diners.

The benefit of working with chicken sausage is that it's typically just about as flavorful as pork sausage, but just a little leaner since it usually has less fat. The flavor of chicken is also incredibly versatile, making this type of sausage compatible with a wide range of ingredients. Whether you're in the mood for a hearty breakfast, delicious sandwiches, something smoky off the grill, pasta recipes, and plenty more, there's no shortage of tasty meals that you can turn some store-bought chicken sausage into. Read on for some cool, approachable ideas to switch up your usual menu.