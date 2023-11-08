Smother Your Steak In A Chocolate-Based Sauce For A Sophisticated Flavor

Compared to some other dishes, a steak isn't a terribly complex meal. You'll probably put more thought into the cut of meat — whether it's sirloin, ribeye, or another selection — than the selection of seasonings. A basic steak recipe would simply call for butter and salt, but you can add complexity to your meal with a more daring choice: Why not serve your steak drizzled in the finest chocolate sauce?

Contrary to what you might think, chocolate and beef can actually be a winning duo. Unlike blander meats like poultry, beef has a very distinct taste that makes it stand out. This makes it the perfect partner for chocolate's overwhelmingly sweet notes. The chocolate adds a creaminess and richness that will complement rather than distract from the savory taste of the meat. Put the two together and you have a rich, decadent meal that might pair well with a glass of red wine. Serving chocolate sauce with steaks isn't exactly a new invention, as the practice of cooking meats in chocolate predates modern history. If you're new to the combination, though, then you might want to know where to start.