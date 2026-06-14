Declutter Your Kitchen Utensils With This Cheap Dollar Tree Find

Every kitchen has a drawer of doom that jams because it's overfilled with spatulas and spoons. Culling these items doesn't make sense if you use them regularly, so the next best option is to find a new dedicated space for them that's easy access and low maintenance. While placing them in a jar on the countertop works, this might not be suitable for compact kitchens that are short on worktop space. The answer is to declutter your kitchen utensils with a cheap Dollar Tree find — plastic hooks with an adhesive backing that can be stuck to an otherwise redundant area of the wall or backsplash.

These hooks come in a pack of three and are priced at an affordable $1.50. Each one can hold up to 2 pounds, making them suitable for hanging all your essential Dollar Tree kitchen tools, such as slotted spoons, spatulas, vegetable peelers, and shears. That said, you might prefer to reserve the hooks for unusually-shaped items, like measuring cups and spoons, large spider strainers, or tongs that will lend your space a working vibe, like a professional kitchen. Perhaps the best thing about these wall hooks is that they don't require any additional fixings, making them renter-friendly. Simply release the backing to reveal the sticky surface on the rear and press into place on anything from clean walls and fridges to cabinets or window jambs for 30 seconds (you'll need to wait 12 hours before hanging anything on there to guarantee the hook has firmly bonded to the wall).