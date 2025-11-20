13 Dollar Tree Snacks With All-Natural Ingredients
Dollar Tree is an attractive alternative to major retailers when it comes to affordable snacks. However, there are about a dozen reasons to think twice before buying food at the dollar store, one of which is that these establishments are known for selling lots of heavily processed items. A Dollar Tree food myth you should stop believing, though, is that the store only sells off-brand, low-quality products. On the contrary, the discount retailer has products from national and regional brands, some of which are snacks made with all-natural ingredients.
From dried fruit and popcorn to nuts, fruit cups, and chips, Dollar Tree has more snacks with all-natural ingredients than you might think. Daily Meal has done the hard work, wading through the store's Snack Zone to find these products so you don't have to. Keep in mind, though, that product availability and prices are current as of this writing but will likely vary by location. You might even find more all-natural snack items on an in-person trip to your nearest Dollar Tree.
So Natural Freeze Dried Apple Slices
If you're in Dollar Tree looking for a fruity snack, consider picking up So Natural Freeze Dried Apple Slices. The package says right on the front that they're natural, gluten-free, and have no preservatives. And it's not kidding: The only ingredient is apples. Because of that, you might find small pieces of peel or core and possibly seeds. The 0.6-ounce pouch, which costs $1.25, contains one serving and is great for snacking on the go. If you don't mind some added sugar in your all-natural snack, Dollar Tree also has packages of So Natural Freeze Dried Strawberries and Mixed Fruit for the same price.
Planters Salted Cashews Tubes
If you want some nuts to munch on while you're on the go, Planters Salted Cashews Tubes are a good solution whether you're at work, the gym, or walking the dog. We won't blame you for grabbing a bag while you're at home, either — this snack has a satisfying crunch on the outside and a creamy, soft interior. The only ingredients added to these cashews are sea salt and peanut oil for roasting. You can grab a few 2-ounce tubes for just $1.25 each.
SkinnyPop Original Popcorn
Whether you're looking for something all-natural to eat on the go, at parties, or during a movie, SkinnyPop Original Popcorn is a fantastic option. The 1-ounce bags don't contain any artificial ingredients or preservatives. On top of that, the popcorn is non-GMO and free of dairy, gluten, peanuts, and tree nuts. In fact, the only ingredients besides the corn kernels are sunflower oil and salt, so the popcorn doesn't have any trans fat, either. It also doesn't hurt that SkinnyPop landed in the middle of Daily Meal's ranking of snack popcorn brands.
David Original Jumbo Sunflower Seeds
From "America's Favorite Seed Brand," David Original Jumbo Sunflower Seeds are an interactive (so to speak), all-natural snack. They're roasted with their shells on and only seasoned with salt, so you get to split them open yourself. Just make sure that you have something to discard the shells in if you eat these seeds on the go. For $1.25 at Dollar Tree, the 3.75-ounce bag is a single serving. Instead of snacking on them, you can also use sunflower seeds to make a nut allergen-free pesto.
Good Health Veggie Chips with Sea Salt
Are you looking for an enjoyable way to incorporate more vegetables into your diet? You could make mixed root veggie chips at home, or you can grab a bag of Good Health Veggie Chips with Sea Salt. They're made with a range of produce besides potatoes, including spinach, green pepper, radish extract, and carrot extract. The ingredients list also includes tomato, garlic, turmeric, parsley, oregano, and sea salt. Along with these natural ingredients, the veggie chips contain 30% less fat than some other chips because they're fried with expeller pressed sunflower or safflower oil. Dollar Tree's 2.75-ounce bag contains about six servings for just $1.25.
Wonderful Pistachios Roasted & Salted No-Shell Pistachios
Another quick nut option is Wonderful Roasted & Salted No-Shell Pistachios. Not only are the shells removed to make your snacking experience easier, but sea salt is the only flavor enhancer. The roasting process doesn't even use oil. Each 0.75-ounce package is priced at $1.25 at Dollar Tree, which also sells the 1.25-ounce variant with the shells for the same price if you enjoy prying open your nuts as you eat them.
Brim's Plain Soft Cracklins
If you're looking for a snack with minimal ingredients and a satisfying crunch, try Brim's Plain Soft Cracklins. Each 2-ounce bag may say "Soft Style" on the front, but they're still crunchy. What makes these all-natural, though, is that the pork fat is fried out with the skin attached — one of the differences between pork rinds, cracklins, and fatback. As a result, these cracklins are full of flavor from the pork fat rather than added oil, and only salt is sprinkled on for an extra kick. Best of all, the package contains about four servings for just $1.25.
Planters Classic Peanuts
Some restaurants and bars serve peanuts for a few reasons, one being that they're a better source of protein and healthy fats than fried foods. That's why you can't go wrong with Planters Classic Peanuts as an all-natural snack while you're at home, in the office, or on a road trip. The only ingredients added to these legumes are peanut oil and sea salt, and a 6-ounce container is only $1.25 at Dollar Tree.
Angie's Boomchickapop White Cheddar Popcorn
Made with non-GMO corn kernels, Angie's Boomchickapop White Cheddar Popcorn boasts on the bag that it's made with "Real, simple ingredients. Nothing fake." This snack, which is also certified gluten-free, is popped with sunflower oil and flavored with real cheddar cheese, so you taste more than just a plain, salty snack. The list of ingredients also includes whey, nonfat milk, salt, lactic acid, and natural flavor. Each one-serving bag is 1.5 ounces and costs $1.25 at Dollar Tree.
David Salted and Roasted Pumpkin Seeds
You might have plenty of innards to make roasted pumpkin seeds at home during the carving season, but when pumpkins aren't so easy to get, David Salted and Roasted Pumpkin Seeds can be a great alternative. These seeds are only roasted and salted — the process doesn't even include oil. Plus, you can munch on them anywhere: home, work, or on the go. So, you get about 2.5 servings of this all-natural snack in a 2.25-ounce bag that only costs $1.25.
Samai Sea Salt Veggie Chips
If the aforementioned Good Health Veggie Chips don't meet your vegetable quota, maybe the Samai Sea Salt Veggie Chips at Dollar Tree will. These are made with yucas, taros, purple sweet potatoes, yellow sweet potatoes, and plantains. The veggie shavings are fried in palmolein, a non-hydrogenated vegetable oil that's sourced responsibly and sustainably. The only seasoning added is sea salt. Each 2-ounce, one-serving bag costs $1.25.
Hampton Farms Salted Peanuts in Shell
When you need a salty, savory snack that's full of nutrition and has no artificial ingredients or preservatives, reach for a bag of Hampton Farms Salted Peanuts in Shell. These legumes are roasted and salted while they're still in the shell, and they're kind of a two-in-one snack. This is because you can actually eat peanut shells — just do so sparingly to avoid an intestinal blockage. Plus, you can use the hulls in other ways around your home, like for compost, kindling, or mulch. Each 8-ounce bag at Dollar Tree contains about five servings for $1.25.
Jolly Time Yellow Popcorn Kernels
These Jolly Time Yellow Popcorn Kernels may not be a ready-to-eat snack, but they're still an all-natural option that you can get at Dollar Tree. Comprised of non-GMO yellow corn kernels, each 20-ounce bag costs $1.25, and you can use it to make many servings of homemade organic popcorn. You can also pair it with the store's Golden Chef Vegetable Oil (also $1.25), which is just plain soybean oil — a good neutral option for popping corn.