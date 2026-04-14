26 Dollar Tree Must-Haves For Spring 2026
Dollar Tree is a great place to shop for a variety of items — from snacks to dinnerware to kitchen decor and more. Not only does it have a good selection of items, but it's also a budget-friendly alternative place to buy some of these products that would be much pricier at competing stores. As the season of spring begins, you may be itching to buy some new themed items for your home, or you might simply be looking for new snacks to keep around the house — and Dollar Tree has you covered, thanks to its array of newly added items to its shelves.
To give you an idea of some of Dollar Tree's new items, we have compiled this list of must-haves for spring. The list includes everything from products that will help you host an outdoor barbecue to decor items that will brighten up your kitchen. There are also plenty of new snacks and drinks that are fun and tasty that you may want to try out. Peruse this list to see what you may want to add to your Dollar Tree cart (either in person or online) in the coming weeks.
Home Collection Spring Fling Printed Kitchen Towels, Assorted Styles
One way to switch up your kitchen is to buy some new towels. Kitchen towels are a great investment because they can work as a decorative item while also being an extremely useful and practical item to have around. Dollar Tree has these new "spring fling" themed towels from Home Collection that will bring some brightness to the room. There are two designs, both of which have plenty of brightly colored flowers, and one of which says "Live life in full bloom." Choose which one you like better — or, of course, buy both — and enjoy how it brightens up your space.
Buy the Home Collection spring-themed kitchen towel from Dollar Tree for $1.50 each.
Sparkling Ice +Caffeine Zero Sugar - Blue Raspberry Sparkling Water
No matter what season it is, many of us can benefit from a caffeine boost, whether as a replacement to a morning coffee or as an afternoon boost. So, you may want to add a few cans of this Sparkling Ice +Caffeine sparkling water to your cart. This zero sugar drink — which comes in flavors such as blue raspberry, black raspberry, tropical punch, and watermelon lemonade — also contains vitamins and antioxidants and is just 5 calories per can. As for the caffeine, it contains 70 milligrams, which is just a little bit less than what the average cup of brewed coffee contains (about 96 milligrams). We need to add this to our list of morning pick-me-ups that aren't coffee.
Buy a 16-ounce can of Sparkling Ice +Caffeine sparkling water from Dollar Tree for $1.25.
Floral Garden Lilac Artificial 5-Stem Bush
If you are on the hunt for some new kitchen decor — especially something that has a spring vibe to it — then you should check out this artificial five-stem bush of lilacs. There are multiple colors to choose from — white, pink, blue, dark purple, light purple, and navy blue. Pair one or two of these with a pretty vase and you have the perfect centerpiece for any kitchen table. Or, line up a few vases of fake flowers on a kitchen windowsill to bring the spring bloom indoors — without having to worry about the flowers eventually dying. Dollar Tree also offers fake hydrangeas and wildflowers if you want to have a variety of different floral stems in your home.
Buy a five-stem artificial flower bush from Dollar Tree for $1.75 each.
Woven Cotton Basket
This next product is great for anyone who needs some general storage space in their home — it's the woven cotton basket, which comes in either white or gray (both of which have a beige stripe). These small baskets can be used for a number of storage needs, including with some kitchen products. For example, you can use it to store your spices, a few extra clean kitchen towels, or even a collection of individually packaged snacks like chip bags.
Buy a woven cotton basket from Dollar Tree for $3 each.
Root Smarts Sweet Potato Chips
Snack lovers will be happy to know that Dollar Tree has a new chip option for you to consider: Root Smarts sweet potato chips. These chips are made with just three ingredients — sweet potatoes, vegetable oil, and salt. They are a simple yet delicious snack that also contains a boost of fiber and vitamin A. Grab a bag of these for when you want something different than the classic potato chip. Enjoy them on their own or pair them with a tasty dip, such as a homemade caramelized onion dip.
Buy a 3-ounce bag of Root Smarts sweet potato chips from Dollar Tree for $1.25.
Heavy-Duty 10-in Ultra Paper Plates, 10-Piece Pack
With the warmer weather in spring, you may be tempted to plan an outdoor barbecue — and this is a decision that we fully support. In fact, we have a whole list of backyard party dishes for you to make for your spring barbecue, such as curry grilled shrimp and grilled chicken nachos. While planning the dishes you are going to serve is the best part, you also cannot forget to buy all of the other necessities — the most important being the plates, easily. Buy this 10-piece pack of these heavy-duty paper plates to make cleanup super easy and convenient for you. Because they are heavy-duty, you can be assured that they will be able to hold plenty of food — after all, we expect your guest to be loading up their plates.
Buy the 10-piece heavy-duty 10-inch paper plate pack from Dollar Tree for $1.50.
Without Strawberry Margarita Mocktail
If you don't drink or you are cutting back on alcohol, then you will want to get your hands on this strawberry margarita mocktail from Without. It's a ready-to-drink mocktail that is delicious and refreshing, especially when chilled or frozen beforehand, which is how it's "best served." It is the perfect alcohol-free alternative for anyone who does not want a classic alcohol-based margarita and can even be enjoyed by kids who want to try a "fancy" adult drink. It is also gluten-free, allergen-free, and dairy-free.
Buy the 6-ounce Without strawberry margarita mocktail from Dollar Tree for $1.25 each.
So Natural Strawberry Banana Crisps Snack
Here is a healthier snack option if you are on the lookout for one: strawberry banana crisps from So Natural. The fruits are freeze-dried to turn them into a crispy, crunchy snack that is still packed with fruity flavor. Plus, who doesn't love the heavenly combination of strawberry and banana? This snack consists of just the two fruits as well as a little bit of added sugar (out of the 9 grams of sugar per serving, 3 grams are added). Grab a few bags of these crisps to make sure you have a healthy snack option around the house.
Buy a 0.6-ounce bag of So Natural strawberry banana crisps from Dollar Tree for $1.25 each.
Transparent Plastic Summer Pitcher
The spring and summer seasons definitely call for plenty of refreshing drinks, which means that you are going to need a good pitcher to serve them in. This new transparent plastic pitcher from Dollar Tree will do just the trick. It is a sturdy pitcher that will do its job and, most importantly, one that you don't have to shell out a ton of money for. It comes in four colors for you to choose from: red, blue, teal, and gray. It is perfect for serving homemade sweet and simple lemonade or even a big batch cocktail recipe, like margaritas or sangria. You can try out our recipes for red sangria or peach sangria to break in the pitcher.
Buy the transparent plastic summer pitcher from Dollar Tree for $1.50 each.
Pirate's Booty Cheddar Blast Rice & Corn Puffs
Anyone who loves a cheesy snack needs to try out these cheddar blast rice and corn puffs from Pirate's Booty. These puffs are extra cheesy — with 50% more cheese, as the bag declares — so there is plenty of white cheddar flavor to enjoy. This snack is baked, not fried, and contains no artificial colors or preservatives. Really, if you want a simple yet flavorful snack (and, preferably, a cheesy one), then you cannot go wrong with these cheddar puffs.
Buy a 1.25-ounce bag of Pirate's Booty cheddar blast rice and corn puffs from Dollar Tree $1.25.
PET Stem Cooler Glass
If you need to add a few more wine glasses to your collection, then you may be surprised to learn that you can actually buy them at Dollar Tree. This is especially a good option if you want to buy a couple wine glasses that are not too delicate, so you can use them in your backyard or in other outdoor spaces without worrying about breaking glass. These are made of PET plastic, which is made of transparent plastic with a glass finish and is made to be durable and shatterproof. It comes in two colors: blue or clear.
Buy the PET stem cooler glass from Dollar Tree for $1.50 each.
Gold Peak Sweetened Real Brewed Tea
Sweet tea is easily one of the most refreshing drinks out there, so it is perfect for this time of year — and, in fact, you can serve it in one of the transparent summer pitchers, if you choose to buy that product as well. This Gold Peak real brewed tea is sweetened with cane sugar (there's 32 grams of sugar per 12-ounce serving), so there's plenty of "sweet" in this sweet tea. If you and your family love sweet tea, then it sure seems like a good idea to stock up on a few containers of this Gold Peak tea so you are ready to go whenever you need a nice, refreshing, sweet drink.
Buy a 52-ounce container of Gold Peak sweet tea from Dollar Tree for $3.
Easter Theme Silicone Oven Mitt
If you love to go all out for Easter, then you should definitely buy one of these Easter-themed oven mitts from Dollar Tree. There are four designs to choose from: a yellow oven mitt that says "Hippity Hop" alongside a design featuring flowers, eggs, and carrots; a pink and green mitt that says "Eggcellent" with a design featuring an Easter basket and a bunny; a blue mitt with a floral and Easter egg design; and a green mitt with a floral design that says "Blessed." Even if you do not celebrate Easter, buying one of these oven mitts will certainly make your kitchen feel even more spring-like and festive for the season.
Buy an Easter themed silicone oven mitt from Dollar Tree $4 each.
Chocolate Syrup Bottle
It does not matter what season it is, it is always a good time for a delicious bowl of ice cream, complete with any and all of the toppings that you want. There is no denying that chocolate syrup is one of the best toppings out there. It does not matter what kind of ice cream is your favorite, adding chocolate syrup to the top is going to make it even better — so you will want to have this bottle of chocolate syrup from Dollar Tree around. Before you build your dream ice cream bowl, featuring chocolate syrup, be sure to read out all the ways to upgrade your ice cream sundae.
Buy a 12-ounce bottle of chocolate syrup from Dollar Tree for $1.50.
Global Brands Hot Honey
Anyone who loves a sweet and spicy combination absolutely needs to have a bottle of hot honey around, such as this one from Global Brands that you can find at Dollar Tree. This condiment can be used for a number of purposes. Some of the best ways to cook with hot honey include adding it to a grilled cheese, integrating it into a compound butter, or even combining it with fried rice. The Global Brands version is made with a combination of honey and chili peppers.
Buy a 6-ounce bottle of Global Brands hot honey from Dollar Tree for $1.50.
Hint Watermelon Infused Water Bottle
Watermelon is easily one of the most refreshing fruits, so it makes sense to use it to flavor a bottle of water, like this bottle from Hint. This drink has all of the hydrating benefits of water but with an extra burst of fruity flavor. Despite its sweet taste, this drink has no added sugars or artificial flavors — all of the delicious flavor is natural. Grab a few bottles of these to have whenever you want something a little more exciting than plain water but something that will still hydrate you. They are also great for taking a bottle with you on the go.
Buy a 16-ounce bottle of Hint watermelon infused water from Dollar Tree for $1.25.
Tile Print Iridescent Tumbler With Straw
If you are in need of a new tumbler for your drinks, then head over to Dollar Tree to get this iridescent tumbler, which is complete with a straw, that is designed with an aesthetically pleasing tile print. There are four fun colors to choose from: blue with a yellow lid and straw, pink with an orange lid and straw, all black, or all shimmery white. This gorgeously designed tumbler will make any drink you add to it instantly feel a little bit fancier and elevated.
Buy the tile print iridescent tumbler with straw from Dollar Tree for $1.25 each.
Storage Essentials Multipurpose Transparent Storage Box
If you are looking for some simple storage boxes to help you declutter, then check out this option from Storage Essentials as Dollar Tree. This multipurpose storage box — which is 13.7 inches wide, 5.9 inches long, and 4.2 inches high — can be used to store just about any loose item that you have lying around that needs a more permanent spot, whether it is stuff you have in the kitchen or elsewhere in the house. Before you do any spring cleaning, buy one or two of these boxes first to make your life easier. There are three color options: green, gray, or brown.
Buy the Storage Essentials multipurpose transparent storage box from Dollar Tree for $1.50 each.
Easter Weave Basket
When you are planning which candies you are going to include in your kids' Easter basket — and there are many festive Easter candies to buy at CVS — but, before you can fill it up, you need to buy the actual basket first. For a simple, affordable basket (that is still cute and festive), head to Dollar Tree for an Easter basket that has a woven design and a handle. It comes in four spring-like colors: green, blue, yellow, or purple.
Buy the Easter weave basket from Dollar Tree for $1.50 each.
Birthday Cake Cookie Dough Bites With Sprinkles
Here is a sweet treat that is new to Dollar Tree: birthday cake-flavored Cookie Dough Bites. These tasty little treats consist of the flavored dough, which is covered with sprinkles and frosting. It is the perfect pick-me-up for anyone who loves cake as much as they love cookie dough. It also makes for a fun addition to a birthday gift for a loved one.
Buy a 4-ounce box of birthday cake Cookie Dough Bites from Dollar Tree for $1.25.
Spring Fling Floral Leaves Banner
You may be in need of some decoration if you are hosting a spring-themed party — or, maybe, you simply like to make your home festive for each season. Whatever the case, this Spring Fling floral leaves banner will do just the trick. The banner, which is designed to look like hanging leaves with a few flowers throughout, is very lightweight and easy to work with. It will brighten up your space and make it feel more floral and festive (especially combined with say, the faux flower bunches also from this list).
Buy the 14-inch-long spring fling floral leaves banner from Dollar Tree for $1.50.
Michelina's Beef & Broccoli Meal
It is always a good idea to have some premade meals ready to go in your freezer — you never know when you are going to have a busier day than expected with no time left to cook (or you simply don't have the energy to do so). With this in mind, you will want to stock up on the premade meals from Michelina's, such as this beef and broccoli dish (it consists of pasta that has been tossed with broccoli and seasoned beef in a ginger-flavored sweet and tangy sauce). It heats up in the microwave in under five minutes, so it is as quick as it is easy. Other Michelina's meal options include chicken fried rice, fettuccine alfredo, Salisbury steak with mashed potatoes and gravy, and more.
Buy the Michelina's premade frozen meal from Dollar Tree for $1.25 each.
Essentials Tall Plastic Slotted Storage Basket
We have one more storage option for you this spring: the Essentials tall plastic slotted storage basket, which comes in a variety of fun, bright colors. Choose between pink, green, and blue baskets for your storage needs. With the aesthetically pleasing colors, this storage basket works great if you need to organize kids' small toys or other items in your kids' playrooms or bedrooms. But these baskets can also work just as well in other parts of the home that you think need a little pop of color (and decluttering of small items), such as the kitchen or living room. Each basket is 11.82 inches wide, 12.79 inches long, and 8.39 inches tall.
Buy the Essentials tall plastic slotted storage basket from Dollar Tree for $1.50 each.
Essentials Oval Plastic Serving Trays
If you are hosting spring dinner parties, then you are going to need at least a few serving trays. You will especially need this item if it is an outdoor dinner party. Follow Ina Garten's best tip for easily hosting outdoors, which involves having plenty of serving trays available to help transport food. These oval plastic serving trays from Dollar Tree will do just the trick — and won't cost you too much money, even if you need to buy quite a few. There are four colors to choose from: red, gray, dark blue, or light blue.
Buy the Essentials oval plastic serving tray from Dollar Tree for $1.50 each.
Founders Street Oven Ready Lasagna
As mentioned before, it definitely pays off to have some ready-made meals in your freezer at all times. If you are in the middle of stocking those, here is another option for you: Founders Street oven ready lasagna. This meal is a simple lasagna with just cheese and sauce, so it is suitable for vegetarians, as well. Of course, it is not going to taste as good as a homemade lasagna, but it will do the trick on a busy night.
Buy the 12-ounce Founders Street oven ready lasagna from Dollar Tree for $1.50.
Home Decor LED Pillar Candle, Assorted Size And Color, 3-Piece Pack
Candles make for an excellent table centerpiece, whether indoors or for an outdoor dinner party. If you agree, you may want to buy a box of these LED pillar candles, which comes with three candles of differing sizes (small, medium, and large). You also get to choose between three colors — ivory, white, or burnt orange — so you can decide which one best matches the rest of your springtime kitchen decor. These candles are the perfect finishing touch to a decorative dinner party table, filled with delicious foods and drinks.
Buy the three-piece pack of Home Decor LED pillar candles from Dollar Tree for $5.