Give Your Diet A Protein Boost With These 21 Sam's Club Products
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It is super important to get enough protein in your diet — and there will be subtle signs you need to eat more protein if you're not currently getting enough. If you have spent any time on social media, then you've probably seen plenty of people talking about ways to eat more protein — everything from integrating cottage cheese into unexpected foods to using ground chicken to make a pizza crust. While these hacks can definitely work out, sometimes all you need to do is know what snacks and protein-rich foods to buy when you go grocery shopping. If you do all your shopping at Sam's Club, then you'll be happy to know that there are plenty of protein options to choose from there.
To help you sort through your options, we've made this list of some of the best items at Sam's Club that can help give you a protein boost. Don't forget to look out for these products next time you're there (or browsing the Sam's Club website). This list includes whole ingredients for you to turn into delicious, hearty meals, as well as quick snacks that you can grab for an easy protein pick-me-up.
Barilla Protein+ Penne & Rotini, 4-Pack
If you're trying to eat more protein and you love pasta, then you'll be delighted with this next pick: Barilla's protein pasta. Each 2-ounce serving contains 10 grams of plant-based protein from lentil flour, pea protein and chickpea flour (and a bigger serving of 3.5 ounces contains 17 grams). This pack comes with four boxes of pasta (two penne and two rotini), so you should be set on pasta for a while. Use this protein-rich option to make your favorite pasta dishes and rest easy knowing that you're getting closer to your protein goals — perhaps you'll start with our easy pasta skillet.
Buy a four-pack of Barilla Protein+ penne and rotini pasta from Sam's Club for $8.48.
Member's Mark Sweet Harissa Seasoned Salmon
Salmon is ultra-rich in protein, so it's an ingredient that you'll definitely want to pick up from Sam's Club to build a meal around. This option, the sweet harissa salmon, is already seasoned (with brown sugar, ancho chili, and honey) and ready to go, so there's less prep for you on a busy weeknight. It also comes with cooking instructions for either the air fryer or the oven, so it couldn't be easier for you. Serve it over rice with your favorite veggies for a convenient and delicious meal. As for the protein, each serving contains 18 grams.
Buy the sweet harissa seasoned salmon from Sam's Club for $11.48 per pound.
Starkist Chunk Light Tuna In Water Lunch-To-Go, 5-Count
Tuna salad is a quick and easy lunch that also just so happens to have a good amount of protein in it. Grab a pack of these Starkist Lunch-To-Go tuna kits — each kit contains a 2.6-ounce pouch of tuna, a pack of eight crackers, reduced-calorie mayonnaise, sweet relish, a napkin, and a spoon. In other words, it has everything that you need to enjoy a light, tasty, and filling lunch. Each tuna kit has 19 grams of protein and just 260 calories.
Buy a five-count pack of Starkist Lunch-To-Go tuna kits from Sam's Club for $8.58.
Member's Mark High Protein Shakes, Variety Pack, 12-Pack
Of course, this list wouldn't be complete with a protein shake option, which is one of the easiest ways to get a significant amount of extra protein in. This Member's Mark variety pack comes with three flavors — chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry — so you can switch it up each day. Each shake contains 30 grams of protein, which will definitely help you make a dent in your daily protein goals. The drink is 160 calories and contains just 1 gram of sugar and 2 grams of net carbs. Plus, it's packed with vitamins and minerals, so you're getting more than just the protein benefit.
Buy a 12-count variety pack of Member's Mark high protein shakes from Sam's Club for $17.98.
Real Good Foods Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks, Frozen
There is something so delicious and satisfying about breaded chicken breasts — just like this pack of frozen lightly breaded chicken breast chunks from Real Good Foods, which you can find at Sam's Club. Have them on their own with a dipping sauce, add them to a salad, or use them to make tasty chicken Caesar wraps — with their versatility, they are a good staple to have on hand. Plus, each serving has 23 grams of protein. There's also only 4 grams of net carbs, and it's made without any seed oils.
Buy a 3-pound bag of Real Good Foods lightly breaded chicken breast chunks from Sam's Club for $16.98.
IQ BAR Protein Bar, Variety Pack, 12-Count
Similar to protein shakes, we'd be remiss not to give you an option or two for protein bars, which are a simple and easy way to get in some extra protein. They're also easy to take with you on the go and perfect for a snack in between meals. This variety pack of IQ Bar protein bars come with two different flavors, both of which will sound appealing to any chocolate lovers out there: chocolate sea salt and chocolate mint chip. Each protein bar contains 12 grams of protein, with the protein coming from pea protein and almonds. Additionally, the bars, which are 170 calories each, have just 1 gram of sugar and 2 grams of net carbs.
Buy the 12-count variety box of IQ Bar protein bars from Sam's Club for $13.98.
Member's Mark 88/12 Ground Beef
If you need some dinner ideas that are packed with protein, it is a good idea to start with ground beef — which can be used to make everything from a Southwestern taco bake to five-ingredient air fryer beef chimichangas to beef and cheddar stuffed peppers, just to name a few ideas. At Sam's Club, you can buy this pack of 88% lean, 12% fat ground beef to get you started on all of the delicious ground beef recipes out there. Each serving contains 22 grams of protein. And, of course, Sam's Club also offers other types of ground meat, such as chicken or turkey, if you prefer those (which also have plenty of protein).
Buy a package of the Member's Mark 88/12 ground beef for $5.97 per pound (the average price is $32.06).
Member's Mark Chicken Sausage Variety Pack, 12-Count
For an easy way to add a delicious protein source to a variety of dishes, it's useful to keep a package of chicken sausage lying around. You can add chicken sausage to your favorite pasta dish, use it to make a sheet pan dinner (such as our apple and butternut with chicken sausage sheet pan recipe), add it to rice bowls, or even use it for a breakfast hash. Sam's Club offers this variety pack, which features two yummy and unique flavors of chicken sausage: mushroom fontina and double berry gouda. Not only are these sausages super flavorful, but each link contains a whopping 21 grams of protein — so if you eat two of these (which, given their tasty flavor, shouldn't be too difficult), you've got yourself a full 42 grams.
Buy the 12-count pack of Member's Mark chicken sausage variety pack from Sam's Club for $12.96.
NuTrail Vanilla Almond Protein Granola
One of the best ways to start your morning off with plenty of protein is to make yourself a Greek yogurt bowl, as Greek yogurt contains 19 grams of protein per cup. Then, you can get that number up even higher with the right granola — such as this NuTrail vanilla almond protein granola, which can be found at Sam's Club. This granola — which contains sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, whey protein crisps, almonds, and pecans — has 17 grams of protein per serving. Plus, it has only 1 gram of sugar and 330 calories per ⅔ cup serving. Pair this granola with a cup of Greek yogurt and your favorite fruit, and you'll have yourself a hearty and delicious breakfast that is packed with protein.
Buy a 20-ounce bag of NuTrail vanilla almond protein granola from Sam's Club for $14.28.
Quest Tortilla Style Protein Chip Variety Pack, 14-Count
For many of us, there's no better snack than a bag of chips — and with these Quest tortilla chips, you can enjoy a crunchy, satisfying snack while also getting a protein boost into your day. Each bag of Quest chips has between 18 and 20 grams of protein, which can easily be the difference in you reaching your daily goals. This variety pack comes with two tasty flavors: chili lime and nacho cheese. Sam's Club also offers other variety packs with different flavors for you to browse, as well.
Buy a 14-count variety box of Quest tortilla style protein chips for $24.68.
House Foods Extra Firm Tofu, 4-Pack
If you don't eat meat (or like to limit your meat intake), then tofu is one of the best protein options out there for you. So, you'll want to be sure to pick up this four-pack of House Foods extra firm tofu (each block is 16 ounces). Each 3-ounce serving size contains 8 grams of protein, which may not be as much as its meat counterparts, but you can still make a protein-rich meal with it, especially when paired with other protein-packed foods. If you need tofu meal ideas, be sure to check out our list of eight tasty tofu recipes to get you started.
Buy a four-pack of House Foods extra firm tofu blocks from Sam's Club for $5.87.
Genius Gourmet Sparkling Protein, Fruit Punch, 12-Pack
A protein shake is not the only beverage that can help you with your protein intake. In fact, Sam's Club sells Genius Gourmet sparkling protein drinks. This sparkling drink, which is fruit punch flavored, has a whopping 30 grams of protein, making it a super easy (and refreshing) way to increase how much protein you're fitting into your day. Additionally the drink, which is 130 calories, contains zero sugar, and has less than 1 gram of net carbs. For anyone who enjoys bubbly drinks, this is an especially satisfying way to reach your protein goals.
Buy a 12-pack of Genius Gourmet sparkling protein fruit punch drinks from Sam's Club for $18.91.
Great Day Farms Cage-Free Hard Boiled Eggs, 12-Pack
If you need a quick snack that will fill you up just enough to tide you over to the next meal — and give you a small boost of protein — then you should keep a bag of these Great Day Farms cafe-free hard boiled eggs in your fridge. Each egg has 6 grams of protein, so it may just be the little extra amount that you need to get you to your protein goals. Regardless, it's a tasty, filling snack that you'll be glad you have ready to go.
Buy the 12-pack bag of Great Day Farms cage-free hard boiled eggs from Sam's Club for $9.86.
Member's Mark Pulled Pork
For an easy-to-prepare meal that also has plenty of protein, it is a good idea to have a package of Member's Mark pulled pork on hand. This pre-made pulled pork contains 13 grams of protein per serving and couldn't be easier to prepare (all you have to do is heat it up either in the microwave or the oven). Use this pulled pork for sandwiches, paired with your favorite barbecue sauce (and, if you need a recommendation, you can read our ranking of 15 of the best store-bought barbecue sauces). You can also use it for pulled pork tacos or quesadillas, add it to a salad, or upgrade your homemade mac and cheese.
Buy a 2-pound container of Member's Mark pulled pork from Sam's Club for $10.98.
Bush's Best Fancy Garbanzo Beans, 6-Pack
For anyone who doesn't eat meat, chickpeas are another fantastic option for a protein source — so grab a pack of these Bush's Best fancy garbanzo bean cans. Or, if you do eat meat, then adding in chickpeas to a meat-based recipe can give you even more of a protein boost. Each ½ cup serving of chickpeas contains 6 grams of protein, so it's not a massive amount, but it can definitely make a difference. If you need some inspiration, check our our list of 11 crave-worthy chickpea recipes (which includes the likes of a spiced chickpea Greek salad and a chickpea and potato curry).
Buy a six-pack of Bush's Best fancy garbanzo bean cans from Sam's Club for $6.38.
Gourmet Specialty Foods Classic Chipotle Seasoned Diced Chicken Thighs, 2-Pack
Here's another meat option that is pre-seasoned and marinated: the Gourmet Specialty Foods classic chipotle seasoned diced chicken thighs. These thighs have been coated in chipotle peppers, garlic, and other spices, so there's bold, spicy flavors (without it being too overpowering) and plenty of savory deliciousness. As for the protein, each serving has 21 grams, so your meal will be protein packed. Pair with cilantro lime rice or classic Mexican rice for an easy and yummy dinner.
Buy a two-pack of 16-ounce packages of the Gourmet Speciality Foods classic chipotle seasoned diced chicken thighs at Sam's Club for $0.43 per ounce (the average price is $13.74).
P3 Portable Protein Snack Plates, 5-Count
For a tasty protein-filled snack that you can grab with you on the go, stock up on these P3 portable protein snack plates. Each plate consists of turkey, cheddar cheese, cashews, and dark chocolate covered cranberries — so there's a mix of savory, nutty, sweet, and tart. All together, the snack plate packs a total of 16 grams of protein, which is a significant amount for a simple snack. Throw these in your bag or simply grab them from your fridge whenever you don't have the capacity to think about what to make for a protein-boosted snack.
Buy the five-count pack of P3 portable protein snack plates from Sam's Club for $11.34.
TRUBAR Plant Based Protein Bar Variety Pack, 14-Count
This list has one more protein bar option for you that you can find at Sam's Club: the TRUBAR plant based protein bar variety pack. It has two delicious flavors that those with a sweet tooth will love: Oh Oh Cookie Dough and Strawberry Shorty Got Cake. Each bar has 12 grams of protein, 190 calories, and either 7 or 8 grams of sugar. These bars are also free of gluten, dairy, soy, seed oils, and sugar alcohols.
Buy the 14-count variety pack of TRUBAR plant based protein bars from Sam's Club for $17.88.
Member's Mark Original Grass Fed Beef Snack Sticks, 12-Pack
There's basically no easier snack than beef sticks. They're individually packaged, easy to take with you on the go, and filling enough to keep you satisfied until your next meal. If you agree, then make sure to grab a package of these Member's Mark original grass fed beef snack sticks, which contain 9 grams of protein per stick. Trust us, you'll be happy to have such a convenient (and tasty) snack lying around the house for when you need a pick-me-up (with a protein boost).
Buy a 12-count pack of Member's Mark original grass fed beef snack sticks from Sam's Club for $11.98.
Jennie-O Turkey Bacon, 3-Pack
If you're looking for a way to add a bit of extra protein to your breakfast, try turkey bacon. Each slice of this Jennie-O turkey bacon has 2 grams of protein, which may not seem like much but, if you add two or three pieces to a breakfast plate with other protein-filled foods (eggs, cottage cheese, or a tofu scramble, to name a few), then it can make a difference overall. Also, just so you know, the key to crispy turkey bacon is already in your pantry.
Buy a three-pack of 12-ounce packages of Jennie-O turkey bacon from Sam's Club for $9.24.
WildRoots Chocolatey Blueberry Protein Single-Serve Trail Mix, 12-Pack
For the last item on this list, we have one more protein-rich snack that is easy to take with you on the go: the WildRoots chocolatey blueberry single-serve trail mix bags. This trail mix consists of blueberry seasoned peanuts, protein chocolatey chips, roasted peanuts, roasted edamame, and blueberries. So, it's fruity, nutty, and chocolatey — what's not to love? This trail mix comes in single-serve bags, with each one containing 12 grams of protein.
Buy a 12-pack of WildRoots chocolatey blueberry protein single-serve trail mix from Sam's Club for $12.98.