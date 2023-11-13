5-Ingredient Air Fryer Beef Chimichangas Recipe

Recipe developer Deniz Vergara brings us this recipe for 5-ingredient air fryer beef chimichangas. These savory, golden parcels of goodness are the perfect fusion of flavors and textures, all wrapped up in a crispy tortilla shell. Vergara says, "I like to make these on a busy weeknight, especially because they are a big hit with my kids." With just a handful of simple ingredients and the magic of your air fryer, you can whip up a restaurant-quality dish that's both delicious and incredibly easy to make.