11 Crave-Worthy Chickpea Recipes

The Mediterranean diet or lifestyle has long been touted by medical professionals, like those from the Mayo Clinic, as one of the healthiest on the planet. This culinary tradition encompasses countries across Southern Europe, Northern Africa, and the Middle East, and staple ingredients include abundant fruits and vegetables, whole grains, nuts, seafood, and legumes like the humble chickpea.

According to Harvard's T.H. Chan School of Public Health, chickpeas (also known as garbanzo beans) were among the first domesticated plants recorded in Turkey around 3500 B.C. These members of the Fabaceae family come in two types — kabuli and desi. The former variety is the tan orbs most typically used in the U.S., while the latter is a more petite, asymmetric, dark-hued variety common in India and the Middle East.

As a chef who spent time conducting research in North Africa, I have long been enamored with the versatility, flavor, and nutritional prowess of this often underestimated legume. Chickpeas add remarkable flavor and texture to a myriad of dishes, from dips to salads to stews. Read on to discover the infinite possibilities hidden in these crave-worthy chickpea dishes from the Daily Meal's collection of recipes.