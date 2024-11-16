The Key To Crispy Turkey Bacon Is Already In Your Pantry
Traditional bacon lovers often find turkey bacon, in all its shrink-free leanness, a bit underwhelming not just in flavor, but in texture. But fear not, pork fans — if you find yourself missing the crispiness of pork bacon, the good news is that you can achieve it with turkey bacon as well, using a simple ingredient you definitely have in your pantry right now: Oil. That's right, cooking your turkey bacon in oil can effectively eliminate its typically rubbery texture and transform its chewiness into that undeniably iconic crispiness. Oil is an excellent substitute for the fat characteristic of pork bacon, which turkey bacon lacks, as it has the same ability to transfer heat, which helps food crisp.
You can use oil to crisp up bacon whether you're pan-frying, oven-baking, or even air-frying bacon. You'll simply want to saute your bacon — ensuring that you spread your slices out in the pan — in a layer of cooking oil (or brush some oil atop your slices before putting them in the oven or air-fryer). But be sure not to use too much oil. About one to two tablespoons is sufficient. Wondering if you can save that used cooking oil for later frying as you would your pork bacon fat? You can — just be sure to store it in a sealed container in a cool, dark place, and you've got about three more months of crisping ahead of you.
Choosing the right oil for crispy turkey bacon
As long as it has a high smoke point (about 400 degrees Fahrenheit or above), choosing which oil to use to cook your turkey bacon is a matter of personal preference. However, it's important to note that while most oils will help your turkey bacon develop a delectably crisp texture, different oils will produce slightly different results, namely in taste. Regular vegetable oil, for example, is typically considered interchangeable with canola oil due to its neutrality and mild taste. But an oil with a more pronounced flavor, such as avocado or peanut oil – which has a moderately nutty flavor – should be used carefully, as their flavors might not complement your turkey bacon. Alternatively, you can spray both sides of your bacon slices with canola or olive oil spray before cooking (best for air-frying), which will help you achieve the desired crispness while creating less of a mess.
Looking for a smokier taste reminiscent of traditional pork bacon? Go ahead and add some liquid smoke or smoked sea salt to your slices for flavor. The seasoning — or an even more robust combination of smoked paprika, garlic powder, and brown sugar, which are often used to flavor pork bacon — will offer a saltier, more savory flavor. And if you're feeling fancy, drizzle a little bit of maple syrup on top before baking, for a maple cured pork bacon taste. Whichever oil and seasonings you use, say "hello" to some seriously crispy turkey bacon and enjoy.