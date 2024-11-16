The Key To Crispy Turkey Bacon Is Already In Your Pantry

Traditional bacon lovers often find turkey bacon, in all its shrink-free leanness, a bit underwhelming not just in flavor, but in texture. But fear not, pork fans — if you find yourself missing the crispiness of pork bacon, the good news is that you can achieve it with turkey bacon as well, using a simple ingredient you definitely have in your pantry right now: Oil. That's right, cooking your turkey bacon in oil can effectively eliminate its typically rubbery texture and transform its chewiness into that undeniably iconic crispiness. Oil is an excellent substitute for the fat characteristic of pork bacon, which turkey bacon lacks, as it has the same ability to transfer heat, which helps food crisp.

You can use oil to crisp up bacon whether you're pan-frying, oven-baking, or even air-frying bacon. You'll simply want to saute your bacon — ensuring that you spread your slices out in the pan — in a layer of cooking oil (or brush some oil atop your slices before putting them in the oven or air-fryer). But be sure not to use too much oil. About one to two tablespoons is sufficient. Wondering if you can save that used cooking oil for later frying as you would your pork bacon fat? You can — just be sure to store it in a sealed container in a cool, dark place, and you've got about three more months of crisping ahead of you.