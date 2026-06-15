These 10 Customer-Favorite Hot Dog Brands Are A Guaranteed Knock-Out For Your BBQ
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Thanks to centuries of immigrants making their way from places like Frankfurt, home of the frankfurter, and Vienna, home of the wiener, the hot dog has become an iconic part of American identity. It's hard to imagine a ballgame, a Fourth of July party, or any summertime backyard cookout without plenty of dogs to go around. The beauty of the humble hot dog lies in its simplicity and versatility: seasoned emulsified meat stuffed into a casing, easily cooked in any of a multitude of methods, and ready to take on a dozen toppings or none.
If you like to drag your dog through the garden or slather it with sauces, you may not be too concerned about what the actual frank brings to the table. However, a subpar dog can really ruin the experience, no matter how many toppings you pile on top of it. Thanks to the wild popularity of hot dogs in the US, we're blessed with brands beyond count, from locally popular regional gems to nationally beloved favorites. After scouring the web and taking into account the results of multiple taste tests, as well as customer reviews and other opinionated culinary takes, we can confidently say that the brands we've gathered here are the crème de la crème of the American hot dog scene. Serve any of these at your next cookout for guaranteed hot dog success.
Kirkland Signature
Costco's food court hot dog is legendary for its value, and it's also a darn good dog. You can recreate the offering in the comfort of your own home by purchasing Kirkland Signature's beef dinner franks, which are the same ones that are served at the stores, including the ¼-pound-plus size. The brand also offers smaller, more traditional-sized beef hot dogs. Both types of franks are made from USDA Choice beef, and according to the package, they contain no by-products or fillers.
On the store's website, both hot dogs get high praise from customers, with the franks pulling in a 4.7 out of 5-star rating, and the dogs just behind at 4.6 (at the time of this writing). "These are seriously the best hot dogs in the world," says one Costco dinner franks reviewer. Over on Reddit, a popular thread has many fans singing the praises of the beef hot dogs, with the original poster saying, "These are the only dogs I bother buying" and another Redditor calling them "hands down the best dogs I've ever had." Because they're from Costco, they come in large quantities — 36 hot dogs and 15 dinner franks per package. That makes these great options if you're feeding a crowd.
Nathan's Famous
Nathan and Ida Handwerker started the first Nathan's Famous hot dog stand in Coney Island in 1916. Over a century later, the brand is a national favorite. First appearing in supermarkets across the country in 1983, by 2025, Nathan's dogs were the third highest-selling brand, behind juggernauts Oscar Mayer and Ball Park. Nathan's is the official hot dog of Major League Baseball, and its iconic annual hot dog eating contest keeps the brand in the news.
It's not just the publicity that makes Nathan's hot dogs successful. The franks themselves are quality, made from all beef, using the same recipe that Nathan started with at his original hot dog stand. The brand makes an array of varieties these days, including franks made from grass-fed beef, Angus beef, stuffed with cheddar cheese, or hot and spicy.
For the true Nathan's experience, though, you'll want to reach for the original Coney Island natural casing franks. Customer reviews are overwhelmingly glowing on the brand's site. "Loved the 'pop' when biting into them from the casings!" raves one Nathan's reviewer. Another fan says, "When it comes to wieners, hotdogs, frankfurters, whatever you want to call them, Nathan's really know what they are doing."
Vienna Beef
A few American cities come to mind when one thinks of hot dogs. One of those is certainly Chicago — and for an authentic Chicago dog, the go-to brand is Vienna Beef. Still made in the Windy City, Vienna has been going strong since 1893. That's when two men from Austria-Hungary, Emil Reichel and Sam Ladany, debuted their all-beef sausages at the Chicago World's Fair. The dogs were such a smash that the duo started the Vienna Sausage Company and opened a brick-and-mortar store in the city. Now, if you have a hot dog anywhere in the Chicago area, from a ballgame to a street cart, it's almost guaranteed to be Vienna Beef.
Vienna Beef claims it's been making franks using the same recipe for all these years — always all-beef — though now it offers multiple options in different sizes and casings. If you can't find the brand in your region, the company ships its products, along with kits that include everything you need to make a classic Chicago dog (minus the fresh onions, tomatoes, and pickle spears). One fan on Reddit calls Vienna Beef franks "The Cadillac of hot dogs," and another dubs them the "crème de la crème." Whatever you do with your Vienna Beef dogs, don't you dare add ketchup.
Hebrew National
Made from 100% Kosher beef, Hebrew National hot dogs regularly top taste test rankings thanks to their full, meaty flavor and balanced seasoning. Originally started in New York in 1905 by Russian immigrant Theodore Krainin, Hebrew National made products suitable for Jewish people who followed a kosher diet. The attention to detail that this required made its foods attractive not only to folks keeping kosher, but to a wide swath of the public who were concerned about food quality. Rather than roll the dice with questionable sausages that could include who-knows-what, people turned to Hebrew National because they could trust the ingredients and rigorous methods of production.
Like most of these brands, Hebrew National now makes a wide variety of franks, including reduced-fat and uncured all-natural dogs. "I've tried several brands of beef franks and none of them tastes as good or has the same consistency as Hebrew National," says one reviewer on the Hebrew National site. According to one Redditor, Hebrew National's production quality has remained high: "A friend of mine was a state health inspector for many years. Hebrew National are the only hotdogs he puts on his grill."
Sabrett
If you've treated yourself to a hot dog from a cart on the streets of New York City, it was probably a Sabrett. The bright blue and yellow umbrellas emblazoned with the Sabrett name are everywhere in NYC, and when you see one, you know you're getting a locally made all-beef dog, most likely cooked in "dirty water," meaning it's seasoned with spices to add extra flavor. Most carts sell the natural casing variety, which is famous for its signature snap. Skinless versions are also available, and Sabrett even produces its own line of hot dog toppings: spicy brown mustard, sauerkraut, and the signature onions in sauce.
Sabrett dogs are understandably beloved by New Yorkers, but their popularity extends far beyond the city limits. After having a Sabrett for the first time, a Redditor raved, "The snap was awesome," and said, "10/10 would buy the dogs again." Another Reddit user replied, "It's by far my favorite hot dog ... It'll ruin most other hot dogs for you."
Koegel's
Koegel's hot dogs are probably the most regionally specific brand featured on this list. You're unlikely to find them in stores unless you're in Michigan or right across the border into Ohio. The brand's franks can be ordered directly and shipped across the country, though, so whether you're curious to see what the hype is about or you're a homesick Michigander with a Koegel craving, you can get these dogs wherever you are.
Founder Albert Koegel brought his prowess with meats from Germany to Flint in 1916, and the company still uses his recipes today. The brand offers multiple styles, including all-beef Viennas, pork and beef Coney Island dogs, and skinless franks.
Koegel's products only retail locally and ship directly to ensure that every item is as fresh as possible once it reaches the customer, and that attention to quality is not lost on the brand's many enthusiastic fans. One Redditor says that Koegel's dogs are "the only brand I eat," and another calls it "a top of the line hot dog." On another Reddit thread, a first-time Koegel's taster calls them "hands down the best hotdogs I've ever had in my life," and a fellow Redditor added that they're "the gold standard by which all others are measured."
Sahlen's
Sahlen's, based in Buffalo, New York, has been making smokehouse dogs since 1869. To put that into perspective, Ulysses S. Grant was president at that time. The company is currently in the hands of the fifth generation of Sahlens and has expanded from western New York state across the country. These dogs can also be ordered directly online. You have a lot of choices, from all-beef to pork-and-beef options, natural casing or the brand's signature tender casing made from collagen, footlong, and hot-and-spicy dogs.
Redditors agree that Sahlen's are "top tier" and the "best dawgs out there." Fans on another Reddit thread call them "the only hotdog worth a damn" and "just the best hotdogs available," with another enthusiast simply stating "Sahlens or nothing." While the brand is much more widely available than it used to be, some devotees have to be creative to get their fix, like this Redditor who says they "Have an aunt that brings an extra suitcase just for Sahlens for the CA family."
Dietz & Watson
Dietz & Watson was founded in Philadelphia by a German immigrant, Gottlieb Dietz, who purchased the Watson Meat Company in 1939. It's been run by the Dietz family ever since. The brand makes a wide variety of foods, including a line of uncured hot dogs, both all-beef and combination beef-and-pork. In addition to dogs, other meats, and cheeses, Dietz & Watson produces a slew of fixings for your franks — mustards, aioli, pickles, sauerkraut, and more. You could put together a massive hot dog toppings bar just using this brand's products alone.
Dietz dogs are "some of the best dogs on the planet," according to one Redditor. "These are the best store bought hot dogs I've ever found in my life. Natural casing, perfect snap, not smoked," raves another fan on Reddit. If you're curious what makes a hot dog cured or uncured, it's all about the preservation method — dogs that are uncured use natural sources of nitrates and nitrites, rather than synthetic ones. They tend to have a shorter freshness window, but contain fewer artificial ingredients. Since all of Dietz & Watson's offerings are uncured, they're a great option if you're looking for a more natural brand of dogs.
Teton Waters Ranch
While so many of the brands on this list have been around for ages, Teton Waters Ranch is a 21st-century company. Another thing that sets it apart is its commitment to quality: all of Teton Waters' dogs are uncured and made from certified humane grass-fed beef. There isn't a single unpronounceable item in their ingredients list, which is a bonus for people looking for a healthier hot dog option.
Over a thousand Amazon customers give Teton Waters Ranch bun-length hot dogs a 4.5 out of 5-star rating, with one reviewer saying, "Fortunately these taste delicious to me. Unfortunately I could eat a whole package in two days." Another Amazon reviewer says, "Teton Waters Ranch has been our go-to sausage for years." Unlike many of the other brands that offer a dizzying variety of styles, Teton Waters Ranch's hot dogs only vary by size: junior cocktail franks, bun-length, and jumbo dogs.
Kayem
Even if you don't think you know Kayem hot dogs, you may be wrong, especially if you've ever attended a Boston Red Sox game — this Chelsea, Massachusetts company is the brand that makes Fenway Franks. Kayem was founded in 1900 by Polish immigrants Kazimierz and Helena Monkiewicz and still remains in that family's hands. The brand offers a variety of skinless dogs and natural casing franks, with both pork-and-beef and all-beef options
"Kayem are absolutely by far the best brand out there. A nearly perfect dog," one Reddit reviewer raves. "Every single bad stereotype about hotdogs can be thrown out the window when you're eating a Kayem. Get these on a top-cut buttered roll and they're good even before the condiments," says another fan on Reddit. Kayem dogs are so good, according to another Redditor, it "makes it that much harder to hate the Red Sox." If even Red Sox haters can enjoy the Fenway Frank brand, you know they must be delicious.
Methodology
I looked at the results of a variety of online hot dog taste tests and noted which brands showed up the most frequently as recommendations. I also searched through online forums, including Reddit, along with some more specialized food and barbecue-centered sites, to gauge people's general opinions on those brands. Lastly, I looked up customer reviews and ratings on Google Shopping and major store websites to see which brands had the best marks.
While taste is always subjective, these ten brands consistently had the most passionate defenders and the fewest detractors. While some of these brands are hard to find in grocery stores outside of their local areas, I made sure that those regional companies offered nationwide shipping, so all of these brands should be available to most folks across the country in one way or another.