These 10 Customer-Favorite Hot Dog Brands Are A Guaranteed Knock-Out For Your BBQ

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Thanks to centuries of immigrants making their way from places like Frankfurt, home of the frankfurter, and Vienna, home of the wiener, the hot dog has become an iconic part of American identity. It's hard to imagine a ballgame, a Fourth of July party, or any summertime backyard cookout without plenty of dogs to go around. The beauty of the humble hot dog lies in its simplicity and versatility: seasoned emulsified meat stuffed into a casing, easily cooked in any of a multitude of methods, and ready to take on a dozen toppings or none.

If you like to drag your dog through the garden or slather it with sauces, you may not be too concerned about what the actual frank brings to the table. However, a subpar dog can really ruin the experience, no matter how many toppings you pile on top of it. Thanks to the wild popularity of hot dogs in the US, we're blessed with brands beyond count, from locally popular regional gems to nationally beloved favorites. After scouring the web and taking into account the results of multiple taste tests, as well as customer reviews and other opinionated culinary takes, we can confidently say that the brands we've gathered here are the crème de la crème of the American hot dog scene. Serve any of these at your next cookout for guaranteed hot dog success.