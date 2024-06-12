What Is An Uncured Hot Dog (And How Is It Different From A Regular One)?

Today's grocery stores have an almost overwhelming number of choices. Take hot dogs, for example. Aside from all the different flavors and combinations of beef, turkey, and chicken dogs — not to mention the vegetarian options — there are natural casings and artificial, and then there are cured and uncured varieties. While some choices are straightforward, the difference between an uncured hot dog and a regular one is a little less noticeable. It's enough to make you consider making your own homemade beef hot dogs instead.

It will get just a touch more confusing before it starts to make sense because uncured hot dogs are still cured. Curing refers to the preservation process that prolongs shelf life while preserving taste, texture, and color. Uncured hot dogs still go through a preservation process, but the all-natural ingredients that are used in uncured dogs are the major difference here.

In both cases, nitrates and nitrites are added to the hot dogs to create everyone's favorite backyard barbecue staple, and those two things have been in the headlines a lot. They're often linked to all kinds of health concerns, but what does that mean for choosing a hot dog? Is one better than the other? We'll explain the difference in detail and help you make the right choice for your needs.