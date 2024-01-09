What Makes A New York Style-Hot Dog So Legendary?

Even if you're not from New York City, you've probably at least heard of its famous food carts. From pretzels to hot dogs, the simple fare takes on a very specific air that makes it special nonetheless. But what is it about New York-style hot dogs that makes them so legendary? It could be the toppings, the buns, the "dirty water" that they're boiled in, or — more likely — all of those factors combined.

If you wrinkled up your nose at the mention of dirty water you'll want to hold on just a minute — it isn't nearly as bad as it sounds. While the liquid certainly looks murky, its appearance is due to an array of seasonings and flavorings. The water just happens to be loaded up with a delicious combination of spices like cumin, nutmeg, and red pepper that no doubt give it a very interesting color. Vinegar is splashed in, as is tomato sauce, ketchup, and even sauerkraut at select stands. And, of course, onions have a place in the water, too. Then there's all the flavor left behind by the preceding batch of hot dogs. Other variations may exist, but those are the basics. The result is a hot dog that tastes unlike anything you'll get anywhere else. Regular boiled hot dogs, and even grilled ones, pale in comparison to the dirty water dog.