12 Highest-Rated Wheeled Coolers Under $100 On Amazon
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When summer rolls around, in our world, it means one thing: It's time to get outdoors. However, once it finally gets warm enough to sit outside with your friends and eat, drink, and talk long into the evening, certain practical considerations come into play. Perhaps the most important is how to keep your food cool — and this isn't just something you need to think about to keep everything tasting good. Maintaining a low enough temperature for food and beverages is vital to ensure their safety and to stop them from developing harmful bacteria.
That's where a good cooler comes into play. The best coolers keep the drinks at your summer cookout cold, your food safe, and your dishes from being jostled. When they're wheeled, it's even better — but those wheels have to be sturdy enough to last repeated trips across rocky paths or stony beaches. Oh, and nobody likes to spend too much money on them, right? That's why we decided to check out which coolers on Amazon are faring best with customers without breaking the bank. Turns out, there are a lot of good options to choose from. Amazon isn't just good for kitchen gadgets, folks; it's got your coolers covered, too.
Coleman Chiller 60-Quart Cooler
Of all the coolers under $100 currently available on Amazon, Coleman's Chiller 60-Quart Cooler is the one to beat. With a 4.6-star rating out of over 16,000 reviews, and with 79% of those reviews being five-star, this is an indisputable favorite that hits the sweet spot between affordability and proper function. There's almost nothing to dislike about the Chiller 60-Quart Cooler, and Coleman gets pretty much everything right here. Its ability to keep food cool is excellent, with items remaining chilled for well over a day at a time, while its build quality is also a highlight. This is a cooler that has sturdiness at the core of its offer, and it will last you for a long time.
Its wheels are also a positive for customers: They're stable without being garish, and you can pull it along smoothly without any bumps. The 60-quart capacity is roomy without providing too much space, and Coleman also makes the cooler in other sizes, should you need something smaller. Perhaps the best part, though, is it only costs about $59.99. At that price, and with those reviews, you'd be hard-pressed to find anything better.
Igloo Profile II Roller Cooler With Wheels
If five-star review ratios are anything to go by, the Igloo Profile II Roller Cooler With Wheels is the best there is right now. A whopping 80% of customers have given this product a five-star rating, out of over 1,400 reviews — and with a 4.6 rating overall, it's clearly one of the best choices out there. Perhaps that's because this is a cooler that does what it does well, without any bells and whistles; it's just a great little ice chest. "It has quickly become my go-to for outdoor trips and gatherings," said one customer on Amazon. "From its portability to its excellent cooling capacity, this cooler delivers exactly what I need for keeping food and drinks cold while on the move." You can't get much better than that. It can fit between 24 and 42 cans of your favorite craft soda or beer, or whatever canned drinks you like to bring to the great outdoors.
Sturdiness is the name of the game with the Igloo Profile II. Customers love how robust it feels and how its wheels stay smooth and functional, even when you're rolling it over bumpier surfaces. It also has a built-in drain plug — which isn't always included on smaller coolers — allowing you to empty it out easily once you're done. You might have to wait a while for your ice to melt enough, though; this thing has seriously good insulation. For only around $45 to $60 (depending on which color and size you choose), it's a purchase you'll likely feel satisfied with.
Coleman Xtreme Rolling Cooler
You'd be forgiven for being a little put off by a wheeled roller that has the word "Xtreme" in it (especially when it's spelled in that slightly intense, '90s way). However, you needn't be wary around the Coleman Xtreme Rolling Cooler; it's a model determined to keep your food cold and safe, not perform totally rad kickflips. Coleman's cooler promises it will keep ice frozen for up to five days, and while customers note it may not be able to stretch that far under average conditions, it still has a very good capacity to maintain coolness. The wheels, meanwhile, are especially heavy-duty and will last more than a few trips to the park or the beach.
What we particularly like about the Coleman Xtreme Rolling Cooler is its cup holders. The lid has four indents, one in each corner, perfect for parking your drink in while you chat with your friends. You can also turn it into a makeshift table, if you wish — and if you want to use it as a seat, it can take up to 250 pounds of weight. With a 4.5-star rating out of 20,000 reviews and a comfortable price that sits right around $65, this cooler hasn't disappointed customers, and it probably won't disappoint you, either.
Igloo Maxcold Latitude Cooler
It's hard to deny Igloo makes great coolers (even though some Igloo coolers have been discontinued because they might chop your figner off). The second Igloo model on our list is also one of the best-rated on Amazon, and it holds the distinction of having one of the highest, if not the highest, numbers of five-star ratings out of all the frequently reviewed wheeled coolers on the site. It makes sense as to why. Igloo's Maxcold Latitude Cooler is a solid choice that has a bunch of little touches that make it stand out in a crowded market. Design features like hybrid latches and comfort-grip handles confirm Igloo's gone the extra mile with this one, and its folding handle makes storing it away easy and convenient.
That's all before you get to what it actually does (keep food and drinks cold), and it does it very well. Customers note it's excellent at retaining cold temperatures, even when it's hot out, and that ice can remain frozen for days at a time. Like other Igloo models, it has a drain plug that makes water disposal easy and mess-free. Its wheels are on the bigger side, but that makes them much better-suited to longer journeys; this is a cooler that'll go the distance.
Insmeer 50-Liter Cooler
A lot of the time, wheeled coolers can sacrifice their aesthetic qualities in the service of practicality. That isn't the case when it comes to the Insmeer 50-Liter Cooler, a wheeled option that looks smart and avoids the utilitarian feel of some other coolers, while still having the capacity to chill enough food to feed a crowd at a summer cook-out. It has a soft exterior that both reduces its harshness and increases its function. It comes equipped with easy-access pouches and pockets, handles, and straps that can be used to easily attach additional things. You can use the pockets to carry your plates or cutlery, keeping them away from the food inside. It's a nice touch.
Customers love this cooler's capacity, which has room for up to 80 cans. The wheels, meanwhile, may not be the biggest around, but they still do what they need to do and are sturdy enough to prevent rocking. As for its insulating ability, while other coolers may offer longer coolness, the Insmeer 50-Liter Cooler will still keep your items nice and chilled for hours at a time. Throw in a price of under $55, and this one's a keeper.
Tourit Collapsible Cooler with Wheels
Collapsible coolers can have both positives and negatives. While they can be real space-savers, there's often a fear they won't be as good at their primary function. Thankfully, the Tourit Collapsible Cooler with Wheels covers both bases. This smart wheeled cooler folds down to a much flatter shape, making it perfect for long road trips or flights. When you fold it back out, you get a 28-liter icebox that promises to keep ice frozen for up to three days, thanks to its Deep Freeze Performance Insulation technology.
According to customers, this technology pays off. The Tourit Collapsible Cooler with Wheels certainly keeps food and all your favorite summer cocktails cold and ice frozen solid for extended periods. Its sturdiness is also a real highlight. One customer, who used it on their horse farm, states: "It even got trampled over by one of the horses as it ran from its stall — and it made it through without a scratch!" Not many coolers could say that, huh? If you want to stray away from your cooler for a few hours, the detachable, insulated lunch pack allows you to transport what you need. When you return, your food will be just as chilly as you left it.
Columbia Crater Peak Wheeled Cooler
If you're looking for a cooler that looks good, but doesn't stray too far away from the design you expect from this piece of equipment, then the Columbia Crater Peak Wheeled Cooler is for you. With a sleek, attractive design and a smart, deep blue color, this piece of gear will make you the coolest (no pun intended) at the campground or park. It'll also keep your food not only cool, but safe: Columbia's cooler comes with built-in Microban antimicrobial protection, which makes it easier to sanitize at the end of each use and helps to prevent bacterial build-up over time.
Those little touches make this cooler a nice choice, and Columbia's model is full of additional ones, too. When you need to store it away, it'll collapse fully, with its handle tucked away and out of sight. Then, when you need to use it again, it pops out in moments, and its robust wheels allow it to motor along over multiple terrains. With a 4.4 rating out of over 580 reviews, it might not be the highest-rated out there — but, to be honest, it's not far off.
RTIC Everyday Wheeled Cooler
When a wheeled cooler has a bottle opener on the outside, you know it's designed for a good time. The RTIC Everyday Wheeled Cooler definitely feels intended for that, and every aspect of it has been designed to make days out as easy as possible. From its all-day insulation promise to its leak-proof nature, to its webbing straps making transportation easier, RTIC — the king of top-quality coolers — knows the little moves that separate a good product from a great one.
Customers certainly agree; The RTIC Everyday Wheeled Cooler has a 4.4 rating on Amazon, with 74% of them five-star. People love its appearance, its stability, and, of course, its functionality. Where it might suffer slightly in comparison to others is its price. At the time of writing this article, RTIC's model costs $93.99, putting it at the higher end of the scale. However, it definitely feels like you get what you pay for here. If you're in the mood to invest in a cooler you'll be able to use for years to come, this is a solid option.
Titan by Arctic Zone Collapsible Wheeled Soft Sided Cooler
The Titan by Arctic Zone Collapsible Wheeled Soft Sided Cooler may not have the snappiest name around, but when it functions as well as it does, you probably won't mind. This is a cooler that feels like it was designed for virtually any occasion. With all-terrain wheels, a shoulder strap (complete with an anti-slip shoulder pad), multiple exterior sections, leak-proof lining, and an easy wipe surface, it's got function at the forefront of its mind. While it's collapsible, when folded out it's got an impressive 60-can capacity, and the mesh pockets on the side extend the space even further.
Although it costs $89.99, which is significantly more than other coolers, customers note it feels worth the price. "From the moment I received it, I was impressed by the build quality," said one review on Amazon. "The material feels extremely durable, and the stitching and zippers are solid, giving me confidence it will last for years of regular use." That's the kind of thing you want to hear when investing in a piece of equipment like this, and with a 4.3 rating out of more than 6,600 reviews, enough people have had their say and trust it's a reliable option.
Ultra Compact Cooler Smart Cart with Wheels
There are a lot of cooler options out there, and to be honest, it can all get a bit overwhelming. Between the endless lists of additional features and the extra pockets and straps you might not need, these pieces of equipment can be busy — and sometimes, you just want something affordable and sleek that does the job. The Ultra Compact Cooler Smart Cart with Wheels ticks those boxes. It may not be fancy, but with an almost 70% five-star rating on Amazon (and a price of well under $50), it's a model customers definitely love.
That's because it gets all the basics right. This cooler has enough space for 36 cans, and it can keep them cool for up to 24 hours. Its wheels are small but sturdy, and customers say they're able to withstand repeat use well on smoother surfaces (although bumpier ones might be a bit of a challenge). People particularly like it for use on shopping trips, but it's equally well-suited for a day at the park or the beach. Simple? Yes. Effective? You bet.
Odoland 72 Can Rolling Cooler Bag
If you need a wheeled cooler with a serious amount of capacity, Odoland's 72 Can Rolling Cooler Bag with Wheels and Handle is one you should definitely consider. This cooler can carry a whopping 72 cans, far more than many other models out there, particularly given its lower price point. This capacity means it's taller than the average cooler, but customers love it for that fact and appreciate Odoland didn't make its model too wide and ungainly.
This tallness is also well-considered. Rather than provide customers with one big chasm for their food to get lost in, Odoland has separated its cooler into different, detachable compartments: The day pack on top is great if you don't want to take the whole thing with you and don't mind carrying it by hand. If you need the entire cooler, though, the frame you mount it on is well-equipped to take the weight of your items, and it's very easy to put everything together at speed, so you can get moving quickly. With a regular list price of $62.99, you get a lot of bang for your buck here.
SDLINR 72-Can Large Rolling Cooler
The SDLINR 72-Can Large Rolling Cooler is a wheeled cooler with one big selling point: Roominess. With a large capacity and a removable day pack (which is also leakproof), it's a versatile piece of equipment that won't set you back too much on the price front. SDLINR's wheeled cooler uses four-layer insulation to keep your items cold, and customers report it really does do the trick. "The insulation works great—kept my drinks ice-cold all day long, even in the heat," said one Amazon review. This is especially impressive given it's a collapsible model, which are typically considered to be a little less equipped for proper temperature maintenance.
With a 4.2 rating on Amazon out of over 1,400 reviews, it's not the highest-rated model out there, but it's still worth a look, thanks to its balance of function to price. The SDLINR 72-Can Large Rolling Cooler is just $54.99, and if you're looking for a collapsible model at that price point, you can do far worse. One thing to note is customers say it can struggle with rocky terrain, so if you want something more all-purpose, you might want to look elsewhere — but for a basic cooler that does the job, it's a good option.