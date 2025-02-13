This Igloo Cooler Was Just Recalled Because It Might Chop Your Finger Off

If you own a cooler, it's because you want to be able to keep your food cool and fresh for hours — not because you want to haul around a massive box that could potentially chop your finger off. Unfortunately for Igloo, the company had to recall more than 1 million of its coolers for that very reason.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, Igloo recalled its 90 Qt. Flip & Tow Rolling Coolers (specifically those that were manufactured prior to January 2024) due to the possibility of the "tow handle [pinching] consumers' fingertips against the cooler, posing fingertip amputation and crushing hazards." Along with the 1 million-plus coolers recalled in the U.S., an additional 47,000 in Canada and 23,000 in Mexico were also recalled.

The coolers have led to 12 reported incidents of injury. These injuries included bone fractures, lacerations, and yes, even fingertip amputations. In other words, if you have one of these coolers, you do not want to keep using it. Surprisingly, this Igloo recall isn't even the only notable recall this month — LG recalled 500,000 stoves following burn incidents, and DJ's Boudain recalled over 17,000 pounds of sausage.