12 Underrated Summer Cocktails To Order In 2026

When I'm looking to imbibe a cocktail during a sweltering summer, I want something that's going to give me the perfect balance of refreshing and punchy — something that's going to take the edge off in a bright, invigorating way. Over my years as a bartender, I noticed that patrons often ordered the same few cocktails on warm weather days, and honestly, I get it. When it's too hot to think, the last thing you want to do is pore over a cocktail menu and make a decision. You want something cold and delicious in a glass in front of you, stat.

If your go-to summer cocktails have you feeling like you're in a bit of a rut, this list is here to help you out of it. These dozen drinks all pair perfectly with summer, and are largely underrated, in my opinion. I've got nothing against the margarita, the mojito, or an ice-cold martini, but when you feel like you need something different, give one of these lesser-known choices a try. Whatever spirit base you prefer, and whether you're looking for a light daytime drink or a strong, serious nightcap, there's something for every palate here.