13 Sweet Snacks From The '70s That Time Forgot

When you think of the 1970s, there are probably a few key things that come to mind: Disco, bellbottoms, vivid 70s kitchen design trends, and — if you're anything like us — forgotten snacks. Okay, maybe that last one is a bit more specific, but it was definitely a decade where snacks, specifically sweet ones, came into their own somewhat. The '70s saw an increased ambition in the food world, and convenient, pre-packaged foods became more popular than ever before — so it was probably no wonder snacks followed suit, with candy and chocolate producers rushing to outdo each other, resulting in a wave of new options.

As is always the case in a time of innovation, though, a lot of those products weren't destined to stick around forever. Snacks like Oompas, Dynamints, and No Jelly have subsequently become relics of the 1970s, discussed fondly by the few who still remember them, but largely forgotten about by the masses. Others, like Betty Crocker Snackin' Cakes, stuck around for far longer once the decade was out, but were ultimately discontinued. Ready to revisit what the snack landscape looked like a half-century ago? We've put together our favorite lost treats from the '70s. We hope you're hungry.