7 Kitchen Design Trends From The '70s That Deserve A Revival

If there's one thing you can say about design in the '70s, it's that it was distinctive. That doesn't mean that it was always successful. The decade of disco was defined by some seriously out-there trends and choices, and for every tasteful decision or lean towards earthy tones or natural materials, there was an inclination towards more, shall we say, niche tendencies like patterned shag carpeting or lava lamps. Nowhere did that clash of sensibilities come together as much as in the kitchen, a space that's meant to be functional, but which was often rendered impractical or ugly by some of the design choices made in that decade.

As a result, it's no wonder that we've left a lot of those choices behind (and we're glad to see the back of carpeted kitchen floors, to be honest). However, we've also lost some nifty design trends that we honestly think are ripe for a comeback now, as '70s kitchen decor is becoming popular again. From the return of metal edging to our love of wet bars, we're here to highlight the best '70s design trends that time has forgotten about — and to hopefully persuade you to give them a try. Grab your bell-bottom jeans, and let's dive in.