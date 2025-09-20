14 Old-School Halloween Candies You Don't See Passed Out Anymore

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Halloween candy is a relatively new concept. Instead, cookies and snacks like nuts and fruit were given out to trick-or-treaters, but candy didn't make its way onto the scene in a major way until the 1920s, finally catching on in the early 1950s. But there have been enough generations of trick-or-treaters and Halloween parties that the candies involved have changed over time, too. Some old-school options like candy corn are still common, but others are fading into obscurity — or may already be gone.

Many of these candies were popular in their time. But the candy industry isn't frozen in amber, either. Variety improved through the 20th century, with a dizzying array of new flavors and types of candy that people in the 1920s could not have imagined. It's possible that some of the rarer classics simply couldn't keep up with the competition anymore.

But some old-school Halloween candies may be better off left in the past. Just as candy preferences change over time, so too do society's standards. Several candies on this list were once quite well-liked, until they were deemed inappropriate for children and virtually vanished altogether, and some were just plain gross.