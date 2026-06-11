Beyond Frosting: Decorate Your Cakes With These 12 Underrated Toppings

Is it really possible to enjoy any sort of celebration without a cake? Unless you're someone who detests the thought of sweet treats, your answer to this question has got to be a big no. This crowd-pleasing dessert usually consists of four elements, which are the filling, frosting, decorations, and the cake itself. All of them contribute to its overall flavor, and the frosting and decorations also make cakes look beautiful.

But if you've just started preparing homemade cakes, you probably find it difficult to frost them. Truthfully, it does take time to learn the ropes, as there are plenty of cake decorating tips that every beginner needs to keep in mind. Luckily, though, you don't need to rely on frosting to make your cakes look pretty, because there are several other ways to decorate them. And trust me, you won't even miss the frosting.

I have to confess that even though I'm a pastry chef with over five years of professional experience, there are times when I just can't be bothered to make frosting to decorate cakes. On those days, I rely on the amazing underrated toppings that I'll be sharing in this story. I'll also be diving into what sort of cakes each topping pairs well with, so by the time you're done here, you'll be on the path to making beautiful homemade cakes without any frosting.