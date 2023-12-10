How Long To Soak Bourbon Candied Nuts To Get Them Nice And Boozy

For those who like to eat their alcohol instead of drinking it — for instance, in an alcohol-infused dessert or tequila chicken tacos — candied nuts soaked in bourbon are the perfect appetizer. A complex bourbon balances the salted flavor of roasted nuts while complementing any additional sweeteners and seasonings, from honey or sugar to pumpkin spice and cinnamon. Sweet, crispy, and slightly sharp, candied nuts are also simple to make and last for a long time in storage. They're perfect for setting out at a winter dinner party, so guests can snack on them while waiting for the main meal.

Candied pecans are popular across the U.S., where pecans are native and plentiful. More affordable almonds and cashews work just as well, but pecans have a more luxurious connotation. Exactly how long you soak them depends on how strong you'd like the bourbon flavor to be, and of course, it also depends on how much time you have before you plan to serve the snack. However, there is a minimum amount of time that you must soak the nuts if you want them to absorb any bourbon flavor at all.