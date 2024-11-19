Why You Need To Temper Chocolate (And Not Just Melt It)
If you've found a recipe that requires tempering chocolate, you may wonder if it's truly necessary. Can't you just melt it? Melting seems far easier and faster, but sadly, it won't yield the same results. To understand why, we turned to Nicole Patel, Owner and Chocolatier of Delysia Chocolatier.
In an exclusive interview with Daily Meal, Patel explains, "The process of tempering chocolate involves controlling the melting, cooling, and reheating of chocolate within specified temperature ranges." These temperatures depend on the type of chocolate, with white chocolate requiring cooler temperatures than dark. This extra effort sounds oddly specific, but it's essential to maintain the chocolate's structural integrity. "Melting chocolate without tempering changes the molecular structure of the cocoa butter, making it unstable, which is why it never goes back to that nice hard consistency."
We understand the scientific differences, but what does this mean in a practical sense? Well, if you were to simply melt chocolate and let it cool, you may notice a streaky surface and soft texture. Meanwhile, Patel describes how tempering allows the chocolate "to cool back into a smooth, shiny, and snappy quality...it is the best way to ensure your chocolate has that professional shine and delightful chocolate flavor." While this paints a beautiful image of tempered chocolate, this culinary technique isn't always necessary. So if you're preparing dessert and wondering whether to temper or melt that chocolate, keep reading.
When to use tempered rather than melted chocolate
If you're debating whether to temper your chocolate, think about how you'll use it in your recipe. Do you want picture-perfect treats that create a satisfying cracking sound? Tempering is the way to go.
In order to get that professional glean on your chocolate-dipped strawberries, you'll need to temper the chocolate first. The same goes for the chocolate coating on other fruits, truffles, or candy. If you plan to mold or sculpt your chocolate, tempering will make the chocolate easier to work with. For impressive chocolate decorations and shavings, tempered chocolate is also more reliable. Lastly, it's a great way to make chocolate bark that provides a solid crunch. And if you're looking for inspo, this chocolate bacon bark may be the salty, umami dessert you've been craving.
However, there's no need to temper chocolate when making classic desserts like cakes and brownies. Any recipe where the chocolate is mixed into a batter or with other ingredients won't benefit from tempering. If this is the case, just melt the stuff. Because hey, if tempering isn't necessary, why go the extra mile? Melted chocolate works just as well and is a simpler process. With that said, you should still be mindful of your technique, and luckily, we have just the tips for perfectly melted chocolate.