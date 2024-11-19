Why You Need To Temper Chocolate (And Not Just Melt It)

If you've found a recipe that requires tempering chocolate, you may wonder if it's truly necessary. Can't you just melt it? Melting seems far easier and faster, but sadly, it won't yield the same results. To understand why, we turned to Nicole Patel, Owner and Chocolatier of Delysia Chocolatier.

In an exclusive interview with Daily Meal, Patel explains, "The process of tempering chocolate involves controlling the melting, cooling, and reheating of chocolate within specified temperature ranges." These temperatures depend on the type of chocolate, with white chocolate requiring cooler temperatures than dark. This extra effort sounds oddly specific, but it's essential to maintain the chocolate's structural integrity. "Melting chocolate without tempering changes the molecular structure of the cocoa butter, making it unstable, which is why it never goes back to that nice hard consistency."

We understand the scientific differences, but what does this mean in a practical sense? Well, if you were to simply melt chocolate and let it cool, you may notice a streaky surface and soft texture. Meanwhile, Patel describes how tempering allows the chocolate "to cool back into a smooth, shiny, and snappy quality...it is the best way to ensure your chocolate has that professional shine and delightful chocolate flavor." While this paints a beautiful image of tempered chocolate, this culinary technique isn't always necessary. So if you're preparing dessert and wondering whether to temper or melt that chocolate, keep reading.