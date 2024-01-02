Your Chocolate Ganache Is Seriously Missing Sour Cream

Chocolate ganache is pure, spoonable, smearable heaven in a bowl. This creamy, rich, decadent, and devilishly delicious stuff is fantastic as a frosting for your cakes and cupcakes, slathered over your best brownie recipe, and worthy even of eating all by itself.

It's also extremely simple to make, and can be as easy as combining two ingredients — cream and chocolate — along with just a few minutes of your time, and flavorings of your choice if you feel so inclined. But one ingredient you may not have considered could make a major difference in boosting both the taste and texture of your chocolate ganache, and that is sour cream.

This little bit of extra oomph brings a balancing and surprisingly delightful tang to your spreadable cocoa dream, as well as a silky consistency. And once you've mastered this very approachable technique, you'll have no reason not to whip some up to satisfy any whim or sweet culinary need.