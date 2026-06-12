4 Creative Ways To Use Fruit Peels In Your Vegetable Garden

You may have heard of using a lemon rind to amp up how you serve ice cream and sorbet, but did you know that preserving the peel is also a clever trick for creating a biodegradable starter pot for seedlings? By using the peel, the starter pot is not only sized just right but also will eventually give your plant extra nutrients after transplantation. Some of the best fruit rinds to use are those from grapefruit, oranges, pomelos, and tangerines, but you can use bananas, lemons, or limes as well.

Although it takes a little forethought, you can use an orange peeling trick that perfectly preserves the peel. Just use a paring knife to create a shallow score around the fruit's center, being careful not to puncture the flesh. Then, wiggle the handle of a spoon into the cut and up underneath the rind, gently working it around the entire fruit to create separation and remove the peel intact. Don't forget to poke a hole in the bottom for proper water drainage.

Then, you can treat the rind like any other planter. Fill each half with potting soil and a few small seeds (like herbs), and water as directed. Keeping the prepared starter pots in a tray until the seeds sprout will offer them some protection from tipping over. Once the plants have grown enough, you can transplant the entire starter pot into the ground or larger containers. The peel will release nutrients, such as nitrogen and potassium, into the soil as it decomposes.