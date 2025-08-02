Don't Throw Out Your Avocado Skins! Use Them To Boost Your Garden's Growth

Many people enjoy the rich and versatile flavor of avocado in salads, sandwiches, guacamole, and more. Even though the skins and seeds (also known as pits) are inedible to humans, they don't have to go into the trash. With a little work, they can be recycled to help your plants grow healthier and stronger.

For starters, avocado skins are a great option for making all-natural, biodegradable seedling pots. They work for a variety of herbs and vegetables, and you don't need to worry about eventually removing the plants from the avocado skins. Simply bury the skin containing the seedling when it's mature enough — no need for transplanting. The skins will decompose, adding nutrients to the soil, and allow the roots to punch through.

However, the bigger advantage comes from composting, where avocado skins and seeds can provide necessary nutrients for rich, healthy garden soil. Both avocado skins and seeds are considered "brown matter," which adds carbon to compost as it decomposes. This carbon is helpful for the various microbes that break down the entire compost pile. Still, it takes a little effort to properly prepare avocados for composting.