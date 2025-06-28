Meet Diatomaceous Earth: The Non-Toxic Pest Control For Home And Garden

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Diatomaceous earth is a naturally occurring substance used in a wide range of products, from plant-based foods and dietary supplements to cat litter and paint. It's even a stylish alternative to your boring dish-drying mat, quickly soaking up and evaporating water to prevent the buildup of bacteria and mildew. However, it's more well-known as a non-toxic method of pest control that you can use in your garden and other places around your home where pests are problematic.

Made from fossilized diatoms — small aquatic organisms — that accumulate in lake, river, ocean, and stream sediment over time, diatomaceous earth was first used in pesticide products in 1960. It has been extensively used to deter and kill ants, bed bugs, beetles, cockroaches, earwigs, fleas, silverfish, slugs, spiders, and ticks, but it is likely effective against almost any insect. While you may have heard of repurposing eggshells in your garden to deter caterpillars, slugs, and snails, diatomaceous earth works against more pests and does more than just prevent them.

That's because diatom skeletons are mostly made of silica, which absorbs the oils and fats from insects, causing them to dry out. It takes anywhere from a few hours to a few days for this pest control method to work, depending on the insect. Best of all, it's not toxic to animals or humans when you choose the food-grade variety.