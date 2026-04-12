10 Delicious Foods At Sam's Club For Less Than $5
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When you think of Sam's Club, you probably think of huge shopping trips that initially cost a lot of money, but end up saving you extensively in the long run. After all, bulk buying has long been touted as one of the best ways to save on your grocery bills. While this line of thinking is accurate in most circumstances, it isn't the only way to save money at Sam's Club — even at a bulk grocery store, you can find great deals for less than $5.
If you didn't realize there were great deals at low initial costs at Sam's Club, you're not alone. Today, we'll go over 10 delicious Sam's Club Foods that cost less than $5 each, and even if you bought every affordable item on our list, it would only cost $41.78 total. Of course, this is based on the listed prices from the store in Edison, New Jersey, and your actual costs or final total may differ based on your location.
To decide which deals were included, I started by ensuring they were under $5 and had at least a few good reviews to back them up. Where appropriate, I compared options available at other major retailers to show that the food listed here was more affordable. My own experience shopping at Sam's Club also played a determining role, allowing me to choose some products that I could personally vouch for. Now, ready to discover which items need to be added to your next shopping list? Let's get into it.
1. Member's Mark Cage Free Grade A Large Eggs: $4.64
For only $4.64, you can grab your family a 24-pack of Member's Mark Cage Free Grade A Large Eggs. In case you didn't already know, Member's Mark is the Sam's Club private label, which offers quite a few excellent deals — some of which have found their way onto this list.
The best part about this deal is that two dozen eggs are enough for a family of four to each have two eggs for breakfast every day for three days. Have a smaller family or live alone? This single case of protein-packed eggs will last you even longer. Use them to make foods for all meals of the day, including deviled eggs, omelettes, quiche, and frittatas.
On the Sam's Club website, these bulk-sized eggs are rated 4.7 out of 5 with over 20,000 ratings and nearly 3,000 written reviews. One Sam's Club reviewer claimed that they switched over to Member's Mark eggs during the egg shortage that caused exorbitant prices across the nation. They went on to say, "They are delicious when prepared in a variety of ways: scrambled, boiled, or in a recipe!" Another reviewer stated that they believe these eggs are an excellent value for the cost.
2. Daisy Brand Pure and Natural Sour Cream 2-pack: $4.97
Daisy Brand is a well-known brand that predominantly produces a range of dairy products, including (of course) sour cream. This specific deal at Sam's Club allows you to get a two-pack of conveniently packaged 14-ounce squeeze tubes for only $4.97. The best part is that having dual packages means you don't have to open one large one, keeping the back half fresher for longer.
Sour cream is such a versatile food to keep stocked in your home, too. Adding some to thick soups or stews can create a creamier texture while simultaneously adding a slight tang that can add taste complexity. Of course, it's also a fantastic condiment or topping for things like tacos, oven-baked potatoes, loaded fries, or nachos.
This deal is rated a nearly perfect 4.9 out of 5 stars on the Sam's Club website, with more than 6,000 ratings and over 700 written reviews. One Sam's Club reviewer praised, "A dollop of Daisy really is the best." Another stated, "The only sour cream we buy in my home! The value is unmatched! The taste is perfect for me and my family!" With such rave reviews and a great price tag, this is a must-add to your shopping cart.
3. Member's Mark Grade A Vitamin D Whole Milk: $3.62
If you've been buying your weekly gallon of milk anywhere else, you've been spending too much money. In my area, a gallon of milk at Walmart costs $4.06, and at ShopRite, it costs $4.19. But, you can instead buy this Member's Mark Grade A Vitamin D Whole Milk for only $3.62 — that's nearly half the price of other major retailers. Why spend more for the exact same thing?
I doubt anyone needs to be told how versatile milk is, nor why it's such a fantastic thing to keep stocked in your fridge. But, when you're on a strict budget or just having a tight financial week, a gallon of milk and a box of cereal or two can go so far. Plus, this specific whole milk contains 20% of your daily calcium, 10% of your daily vitamin D, 10% of your daily vitamin A, and 8 grams of protein, so it's also a healthy choice.
This gallon of whole milk is rated highly, too, with 4.7 out of 5 stars on the Sam's Club website. Of the 1,474 ratings, 193 people took the time to provide a written review. One of these praised, "I love the Member's Mark milk. It is also anywhere from $1 to $1.50 cheaper than anywhere else."
4. Driscoll's Strawberries: $3.97
You don't need to spend a fortune to stock up on fresh fruit, which is evidenced by this 2-pound container of Driscoll's Strawberries available at Sam's Club for only $3.97. While my local Walmart doesn't sell fresh produce, one pound of strawberries at my local ShopRite costs $3.99. Who doesn't want to get twice the strawberries for two cents less?
Getting creative can help you use up this container before the strawberries go bad. One excellent idea is to wash, dry, slice in half, and flash freeze strawberries in airtight storage containers. These frozen strawberries can be used to make smoothies, ice cream, or fruit sauces. In the meantime, eat the fresh ones by themselves, or use them in parfaits, pies, and oatmeal.
These Driscoll's Strawberries have an incredible 35,200 ratings that put them at a 4.4 out of 5. Of those, more than 5,000 people took the time to discuss how great they were in detail. One Sam's Club reviewer stated, "These fresh strawberries were absolutely delicious! Every berry was plump, bright red, and bursting with flavor." Another person concurred, stating these specific berries were as good as the fresh ones they had the opportunity to taste in California.
5. Member's Mark Purified Water 40 pack: $3.98
Lots of people purchase bottled water for a variety of reasons, ranging from the ability to take it on the go to not having clean tap water at home. If you're one of those people who buy a few cases of water every shopping trip, this deal can't be beat — get a 40-pack of Member's Mark Purified Water for only $3.98, which works out to less than $0.10 a bottle.
Even if you don't usually buy bottled water, there are times when it's highly suggested. For example, before a big snowstorm or hurricane, it's recommended to buy a few cases of drinking water in case of contamination events or long-term power outages. You might also want to snag one or more of these when hosting parties at external locations, like the beach or a park.
Water enthusiasts know that not all water is created equally when it comes to taste. However, the 4.8 out of 5 rating this purified water receives, with more than 58,000 ratings, should help you feel confident in this purchase. One particularly enthusiastic Sam's Club reviewer said, "I keep a case or two of water at home and a case at work. I hate the taste of tap water, which is why I buy bottled water. Member's Mark Purified Water tastes great!"
6. Morton Iodized Salt: $2.18
Salt is something you can get relatively cheaply almost anywhere. However, this 64-ounce container of Morton Iodized Salt is not only exceptionally affordable, but it should also last a really long time. One word of warning is to keep this big box of salt away from moist areas, as this can cause the contents to harden. You may even find it a better idea to transfer it to an airtight container after opening.
Salt belongs in almost every recipe to some degree. Even most baked goods use a little bit of salt to enhance flavor, create a better structure, and contribute to better browning. With such a large box, you could also consider using this salt as a base for some homemade pre-made spice mixes. One such option is to combine salt, basil, oregano, rosemary, thyme, and garlic to create your own Italian seasoning.
As one would expect from a long-standing, well-known brand like Morton, this salt is ranked 4.7 out of 5 with nearly 4,000 ratings on the Sam's Club website. The reviews discuss how the Morton brand has been a staple for a long time, as well as how long this box lasts.
7. Krusteaz Gluten Free Double Chocolate Brownie Mix: $3.98
If you eat a gluten-free diet, you'll know that specialized foods often cost more than the standard variations — which, obviously, can increase your grocery shopping costs. But, thankfully, Sam's Club offers this Krusteaz Gluten Free Double Chocolate Brownie Mix for only $3.98. This is the exact same box you'd pay $5.23 for at Walmart, or $6.19 for at ShopRite. This is another case of avoiding paying more at other stores for the exact same thing.
This boxed mix is easy to make using ingredients you likely already have in your kitchen, including oil, water, and one egg. If you aren't allergic to dairy or lactose intolerant, consider switching out the water for milk to create a richer, more full-bodied flavor profile. You could also switch things up by adding additional mix-ins, like nuts, fruit, or non-chocolate baking chips.
On the Sam's Club website, this gluten-free brownie mix only has 16 ratings that give it a 4.6 out of 5. However, the exact same product boasts a 4.7 out of 5 rating with 491 ratings on the Walmart website. One Walmart website reviewer proclaims these brownies are a must-try, while another says that "... this is by far the best brownie mix I have found recently, and especially because it is gluten free as well."
8. Mahatma Brown Whole Grain Rice: $4.98
Rice is an excellent food to buy when you want to bulk up your pantry because a little goes a long way. In this case, you can spend just under $5 for a five-pound bag of Mahatma Brown Whole Grain Rice — which, according to the packaging, is 50 servings, bringing each serving of brown rice down to only $0.10. Talk about a bargain!
If you're going to buy such a large bag of rice, it's a great idea to get a vacuum sealer if you don't already have one. This will help store the rice in a safe manner after opening the bag. One excellent option is this Mesliese Vacuum Sealer on Amazon, which costs only $89.99 and has special modes for dry, moist, gentle, and standard sealing methods. It can be used with a lot more than just rice, too, making it an excellent investment choice.
On the Sam's Club website, the Mahatma Brown Rice is rated 4.7 out of 5 stars but only has three ratings. However, the same product on Amazon has a 4.5 out of 5 rating with over a thousand reviews. Those reviews talk about the consistently great flavor and ease of cooking.
9. Member's Mark Strawberry Lemonade 2-pack: $4.48
Looking for something refreshing to drink that isn't water? This Member's Mark Strawberry Lemonade is an excellent choice — and the best part is that you can get a two-pack of 52 fluid ounce jugs for just $4.48. That's enough juice to last a long time for what basically amounts to pocket change.
Strawberry Lemonade tastes great on its own, or you can switch it up by mixing it with something else. One option is to combine half of this juice with half ginger ale to create a fizzy summer treat. Alternatively, you could use small splashes of this lemonade as a way to make your water taste better, thus encouraging you to stay better hydrated.
Some store-bought lemonades don't taste the best, veering into too-sweet or too-sour territory. But, the 4.8 out of 5 stars with 4,900+ ratings on the Sam's Club website should help you feel confident that this Member's Mark Strawberry Lemonade tastes great. One reviewer put it this way: "Very refreshing and not too sour and doesn't taste like a syrup."
10. Jet-Puffed Marshmallow Creme 2-pack: $4.98
If you're a big fan of marshmallows, you won't want to miss this two-pack of Jet-Puffed Marshmallow Creme for only $4.98, which works out to $0.19 per ounce. This is significantly cheaper than the pricing for the exact same thing at other stores. For example, this marshmallow creme costs $0.27 an ounce at Walmart and $0.31 an ounce at ShopRite.
There are so many ways to use marshmallow creme beyond fluffernutter sandwiches — which, if you're not familiar, are sandwiches with this and peanut butter, which can be toasted or not. You can also use this creme to make puddings thicker and fluffier, or as a topping for various desserts. It's also quite good when used for layering in cakes, as a mix-in for the best fudge, or as a substitute for standard marshmallows in hot chocolate.
Although the Jet-Puffed Marshmallow Creme has a 5-star rating on the Sam's Club website, it's only backed up by three ratings. However, the same product has a 4.7 rating with more than 20,000 reviews on Amazon. One detailed Amazon review says that this is, "...a delicious, versatile, and easy to spread topping. It comes in a resealable jar with a wide mouth lid. It has a long shelf life, and is easy to use."