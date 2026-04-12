10 Delicious Foods At Sam's Club For Less Than $5

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When you think of Sam's Club, you probably think of huge shopping trips that initially cost a lot of money, but end up saving you extensively in the long run. After all, bulk buying has long been touted as one of the best ways to save on your grocery bills. While this line of thinking is accurate in most circumstances, it isn't the only way to save money at Sam's Club — even at a bulk grocery store, you can find great deals for less than $5.

If you didn't realize there were great deals at low initial costs at Sam's Club, you're not alone. Today, we'll go over 10 delicious Sam's Club Foods that cost less than $5 each, and even if you bought every affordable item on our list, it would only cost $41.78 total. Of course, this is based on the listed prices from the store in Edison, New Jersey, and your actual costs or final total may differ based on your location.

To decide which deals were included, I started by ensuring they were under $5 and had at least a few good reviews to back them up. Where appropriate, I compared options available at other major retailers to show that the food listed here was more affordable. My own experience shopping at Sam's Club also played a determining role, allowing me to choose some products that I could personally vouch for. Now, ready to discover which items need to be added to your next shopping list? Let's get into it.