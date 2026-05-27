10 Sam's Club Must-Haves To Look For In June 2026

Summer is on the horizon, and Sam's Club has a variety of newer items perfect for the warmer weather. The membership-based warehouse store may not have a following that verges on loyalist, unlike a certain retail rival, but Sam's Club is still a go-to for many bulk shoppers on a budget, and there's plenty for them to look forward to as well.

Among the products to look for this June are many Member's Mark items, an in-house brand that Sam's Club leans on, particularly after overhauling the entire brand line in early 2026 to remove more than 40 synthetic colors and other controversial ingredients. But there are also great products from bigger national brands perfect for cookouts, snacking, and more.

A litany of snacking options includes organic jerky, name-brand chocolates, and a tray of housemade cupcakes. Different protein options made of beef, chicken, and pork can give guests plenty of choice at a barbecue, or stock up your refrigerator for weeks. Or, for the ready-made meal crowd, a new large-format chicken bowl that has customers excited.