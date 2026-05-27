10 Sam's Club Must-Haves To Look For In June 2026
Summer is on the horizon, and Sam's Club has a variety of newer items perfect for the warmer weather. The membership-based warehouse store may not have a following that verges on loyalist, unlike a certain retail rival, but Sam's Club is still a go-to for many bulk shoppers on a budget, and there's plenty for them to look forward to as well.
Among the products to look for this June are many Member's Mark items, an in-house brand that Sam's Club leans on, particularly after overhauling the entire brand line in early 2026 to remove more than 40 synthetic colors and other controversial ingredients. But there are also great products from bigger national brands perfect for cookouts, snacking, and more.
A litany of snacking options includes organic jerky, name-brand chocolates, and a tray of housemade cupcakes. Different protein options made of beef, chicken, and pork can give guests plenty of choice at a barbecue, or stock up your refrigerator for weeks. Or, for the ready-made meal crowd, a new large-format chicken bowl that has customers excited.
Johnsonville Original Pork Bratwurst 250th Cele-BRAT-ion Pack
This super-sized pack of pork celebrates the United States' 250th anniversary with one frozen Johnsonville bratwurst for every year since July 4, 1776. And to complete the dad vibes look, it also comes with grill tongs and a blue apron reading "four score and several brats ago." Purchase the Johnsonville Original Pork Bratwurst 250th Cele-BRAT-ion Pack for $199.75.
Member's Mark Fully Cooked Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Bites
If Costco's lightly-breaded chicken chunks were considered a Chick-fil-A copycat, Sam's Club could be said to have a copycat of its own. These chicken bites have a thin, crispy breading and come fully cooked; simply heat and eat with confidence. And with three pounds of them per bag, there's plenty for groups — or for later. Purchase the Member's Mark Fully Cooked Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Bites for $11.87.
Member's Mark Blooming Flowers Cupcakes
This tray of 30 cupcakes resembles a field of flowers and is perfect for a late-spring or early-summer party. Vanilla and chocolate cupcakes are topped with either white or green frosting, and have a colorful frosting flower piped on top. And at well under $1 per cupcake, it's a great potluck pickup on a budget. Purchase the Member's Mark Blooming Flowers Cupcakes for $16.48.
Ocean Spray Craisins Fireworks Cranberry Mix
This lively cranberry mix turns dried fruit into a fun and festive snack. Included among Ocean Spray's typical dried cranberries are Pop Rocks-like popping candy clusters. Their white-and-blue coloring makes a patriotic pairing with red craisins and a textural sensation you may not want to give up once this product goes away. Purchase the Ocean Spray Craisins® Fireworks Cranberry Mix for $11.98.
Member's Mark Chile Lime Chicken Bowl
One of the best parts of warehouse stores like Sam's Club is the ready-made meals, and this Chile Lime Chicken Bowl is a Mexican-inspired dinner for up to three people. It includes grilled chicken, cilantro-lime rice, a black bean and corn salad, and three lime wedges, all made fresh daily — plus guacamole and a cilantro-cotija dressing. Purchase the Member's Mark Chile Lime Chicken Bowl for about $15.46 ($6.44 per pound).
Member's Mark French Roast Whole Bean Coffee, 40 ounce bag
Pricing is paramount for many consumers, and while it's true that pre-ground coffee is generally cheaper than whole-bean, the latter tastes better. But with this whole bean French Roast available at 50 cents per ounce, you can have your cake and eat it too (so to speak). Purchase Member's Mark French Roast Whole Bean Coffee, 40-ounce bag for $19.98.
Ferrero Rocher Assorted Chocolate Squares
Don't let yourself think that Ferrero Rocher is just another grandma candy. Chocolate and hazelnuts are a combination that knows no generational bounds. This new product modernizes the brand's classic flavors with sleek, individually-wrapped squares like those sold by Godiva and Ghirardelli, among others. Purchase Ferrero Rocher Assorted Chocolate Squares for $13.98.
Member's Mark Original Organic Beef Jerky
Member's Mark has a grass-fed beef stick that's one of the Sam's Club dupes that customers say are better than the original, so it's quite possible that Member's Mark Organic Beef Jerky is equally delicious. So far, customers are overwhelmingly pleased with its well-balanced and slightly sweet flavors. Purchase Member's Mark Original Organic Beef Jerky for $15.98.
Member's Mark Prime Rib Ground Beef Patties
Many might say that it isn't summer without burgers, and you can upgrade the standard ground beef with these juicy prime rib patties. Each 8-count pack of burgers is fresh, never frozen, and made of ground prime rib for an extra-hearty, steak-like bite. Purchase Member's Mark Prime Rib Ground Beef Patties for about $18.72 ($6.24 per pound).
Member's Mark Tequila Based Golden Margarita Cocktail
Ready-to-serve cocktails can be hit or miss, but this Golden Margarita Cocktail from Member's Mark is well above par. At 12.7% ABV, it packs a decent punch per serving, yet the well-balanced citrusy flavors keep it pleasant without too much syrupiness or booziness. Simply shake well, pour over ice, and refrigerate after opening. Purchase the Member's Mark Tequila-Based Golden Margarita Cocktail for $8.47.