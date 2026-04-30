10 Best Bargains At Sam's Club In 2026
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Who doesn't love a good bargain? Sam's Club is undoubtedly one of the best grocery chains where you can snag some serious deals. The chain is known for offering huge savings not only when you buy in bulk, but also on regularly priced individual items. The opportunities for bargain-hunting are plenty. For starters, there's a good range of Sam's Club foodstuffs that cost under $5. The store also offers discounts on selected items every month, and the in-house brand Member's Mark offers high-quality ingredients at low prices.
You may have heard that the store recently announced it's raising the annual membership fee by $10, but don't let this put you off. Regular product prices remain low enough that you're likely guaranteed to make that money back fast. Today, we're showing you exactly how ... by hunting down the best bargains to be had at Sam's Club in 2026.
Here, you'll find products that come with an extremely low price for that specific category of food. Everything costs less than $10, and we've included a versatile range of food items to cover your breakfast, on-the-go lunches, snacks, hosting, and healthy treats.
Member's Mark Honey Vanilla Whole Milk Greek Yogurt: $5.37
What's not to love about Greek yogurt? It's creamy, filling, and makes for a super healthy breakfast and snack option any time of day. You're getting twice as much protein as from regular yogurt and it's an excellent source of probiotics that can help protect gut health. A spoonful of Greek yogurt comes with a rich calcium content, so say hello to healthier bones. Sam's Club Member's Mark Greek Yogurt offers all this for the bargain price of $5.37 for a 48-ounce tub, which should yield you approximately eight servings. Customers love it, with more than 4,000 reviews on the official website landing it a 4.8-star rating. Understandable, given that the Trader Joe's Greek yogurt gives you less for more, priced at $5.50 for 32 ounces.
Although this version is only available in honey vanilla, you can jazz it up at home. If you prefer to add a sweet taste to your Greek yogurt but don't want to pile on useless calories, we've got you covered. Adding honey, fruit, or jam will do the trick and keep things healthy. You can also sprinkle granola or nuts for a crunchier texture.
Member's Mark Honey Almond Granola: $6.56
Here's another delicious way to start the day, with a sprinkling of honey almond granola on your Greek yogurt or even baked into your own homemade muffins. Sam's Club has a real bargain going on here, with the Member's Mark Honey Almond Granola priced at $6.56 for a 32-ounce bag. According to the label, this product is non-GMO and contains no trans fats or cholesterol. It's also rich in fiber, which can help control blood sugar levels, reduce cholesterol, and help manage weight. Over 85% of customers gave it a 5-star rating on the Sam's Club site, so it clearly tastes as good as the label promises.
The beauty of this bargain is that it takes very little to elevate your store-bought granola into something even more luscious. You can use it as ice cream topping, add it to homemade trail mix, make granola bars, or even add it to a healthy soup for that satisfying crunch.
Member's Mark Pulp-Free 100% Orange Juice: $7.34
The health benefits of juicing citrus fruits like oranges have been widely documented, so we're not going to bore you with too many details. We'll just say that drinking pure orange juice means you're getting a concentrated amount of vitamin C, folate, and potassium, which all help toward maintaining overall health. That said, few of us have time to juice fresh fruits nowadays.
Which is exactly what makes this Sam's Club Orange Juice such a good bargain. It's priced at $7.34 for a two-pack totaling 104 fluid ounces, and it's made of 100% orange juice. No added sugars or questionable ingredients, just the real deal. You can't get a better endorsement than this Reddit user, who said, "It was legitimately the best tasting orange juice I have ever had." Bonus points because it's pulp-free. By comparison, if you buy fresh orange juice from Trader Joe's you'll be paying $4.79 for 52 fluid ounces. That's $2.55 more, for half the amount of juice. Also, just fyi, there are quite a few other ways you can use orange juice in the kitchen. Try it in marinades or to make homemade barbecue sauce or ham glaze.
Member's Mark Pasture Raised Grade A Large Brown Eggs: $5.87
In our book, nothing can quite beat an egg-based breakfast. Whether yours is a good, old-fashioned, sunny side up with bacon, or a classic eggs Benedict, the one all-important feature is the quality of your base ingredient. The humble egg. At Sam's Club, 18 large, pasture-raised eggs cost only $5.87, and they're certified Grade A. If you're not up to speed on top-tier egg classification, Grade A eggs have clean, unbroken shells and are free of defects.
Even better, you can enjoy these eggs with a clean conscience. The label confirms the eggs are sourced fresh from farms where the hens are free to roam and forage in open pastures, where they're fed no animal byproducts or hormones. The result is these gorgeous, large eggs that can be used to prepare creamy scrambled eggs, as a base for your quiche, or even for a protein-packed egg salad. Customers praise the bright, orange yolks, with this Facebook user adding: "The price is unbeatable. The main reason I finally joined Sam's club! Costco doesn't have these."
Member's Mark Peanut Butter Filled Pretzels: $7.78
What do you get when you combine smooth peanut butter with crunchy pretzels? If you replied "a match-made in taste bud heaven," then we've got the very best Sam's Club bargain for you. These Member's Mark Peanut Butter Filled Pretzels have a lot going for them, from the crunch and indulgent filling to the luscious aftertaste.
Let's not forget that peanut butter is also high in protein, so you're also hitting some of your nutrition goals here. Not bad going for the price of less than $10 for a 44-ounce jar. Compare that to the $11.99 price tag for Costco's Kirkland Signature equivalent, and you'll be enjoying your peanut butter crunch with a bigger smile.
You can serve these to guests, pack them in your kid's lunchbox, or just indulge whenever you're hit by a snack attack. The jar is resealable, so there's no danger of stale pretzels ruining your day and you can even repurpose it as soon as you've made short work of its contents. Incidentally, repurposing plastic containers is useful and friendly to the planet.
On The Border Cafe Style Tortilla Chips: $4.48
Classic tortilla chips for under $5? Sign us up, and we'll bring the dips! These On The Border Cafe Tortilla Chips cost $4.48 for a good-sized, 23.5-ounce bag, so make sure not to sit on this Sam's Club bargain. All the great reviews can't be wrong, with customers claiming to buy these every time they go to Sam's Club and others comparing them to restaurant-quality chips. One fan on Facebook hit the nail right on the head: "You can't beat the price for a big bag."
This bag is big enough to share with family and friends, though we're not judging if you enjoy this one on your own while bingeing your favorite show. Even better, the range of Sam's Club dips also includes some great bargains too, like the Roasted Red Pepper Hummus, which costs $4.48 for 32 ounces of dippable goodness. Or an On The Border Queso, Variety Pack, which includes a 23-ounce jar of medium heat salsa con queso and a 23-ounce jar of Monterey Jack queso for $7.98.
Of course, if you're feeling fancy you may want to elevate your store-bought chips with a classic, fresh guacamole dip. You just need to blend avocados, cilantro, jalapeño, red onion, a lime, some garlic, and a sprinkling of salt and you're all set.
Member's Mark Cinnamon French Toast Sticks, Frozen: $8.48
Who doesn't love the smell of cinnamon in the morning, especially when accompanied by French toast? This is one of the most iconic breakfast treats that ticks all the boxes: indulgent, comforting, just the right degree of crunch on the outside, and fluffy on the bite. It can be laborious to prepare first thing in the morning, with the whisking, dipping, and standing over the stove before you've even had a chance to wake up properly. Enter these Member's Mark Cinnamon French Toast Sticks, which you buy frozen and ready to pop in the oven, air fryer, microwave, or toaster. There's no need to defrost so it's literally pop and go and a real bargain at $8.48 for approximately 50 portions.
The Member's Mark Cinnamon French Toast Sticks from Sam's Club has no artificial colors or flavors, and no high-fructose corn syrup. And it comes with 5 grams of protein per serving.
Member's Mark All Butter Sandwich Croissants: $5.96
There's just something about these Member's Mark All Butter Sandwich Croissants. Maybe it's the fluffy texture or maybe it's the way they hit any sort of craving, whether sweet or savory. Or maybe it's the fact that they only cost $5.96 for a dozen, weighing in at 31 ounces. You read that right, that's less than $0.50 per croissant. In other words, one of the best bargains at Sam's Club.
There's pretty much nothing you can't do with these, as the list of foods you can stuff inside a croissant is pretty endless and runs the gamut from bacon to eggs, meatballs, and even hot dogs. You don't need to go overboard with the imagination though. Slather them with jam or custard and call them your 10 a.m. snack, or add ham and cheese for a classic savory lunch. You can even stuff them with zesty chicken salad filling for some protein and greens. Our top tip? Warm them up for a couple of minutes to get the full, "fresh-out-of-the-bakery" experience. How much do the same croissants cost at Target? The answer is $5.29 a dozen, which sounds great — until you realize you only get 10 ounces' worth of mini croissants.
Member's Mark Classic Hummus Singles: $5.58
We've all been there. Busy, on the go, when it's challenging to buy a decent snack or lunch that satisfies cravings. Sam's Club scores big with these little genius hummus snack pots that were pretty much created for that kind of situation. And the best part is it comes at the bargain price of $5.58 for 16 single-serve cups. That's 16 days' worth of office snacks you don't need to worry about. More than 80% of Sam's Club customers have given these a 5-star review, describing it as convenient and perfectly sized for a snack.
It's not just the low price that makes Sam's Club hummus such a hit. The dip is prepared using quality ingredients, with sesame seeds that are blended into a smooth tahini and chickpeas grown in the United States. Salt and garlic are added to give an extra edge, and the result is a super creamy snack that's vegan, gluten-free, and kosher. We love to pair this hummus with a variety of snacks like crackers, tortilla chips, or crisp veggies.
Member's Mark Moscato d'Asti Sparkling Wine: $8.98
Less than $10 for an award-winning Moscato has to be one of the best Sam's Club bargains for anyone who likes to add some bubbles to their day. This Member's Mark Moscato d'Asti has a 4.8-star rating from customers on the Sam's Club website — it also won the Silver Medal at the USA Wine Ratings in 2025. Light, sweet, perfect for summer, and a steal at $8.98.
Online wine marketplace Vivino places it on its list of best value for money Italian Moscato d'Asti wines, pointing out that prices for these wines typically start at $10. The cheapest Moscato d'Asti you'll find over at Target, for instance, costs $13.99, while the same bottle at Walmart retails for $12.87. A good Moscato makes a wonderful dessert wine, sweet and light enough on the alcohol to make it one of the best wines for beginners. It's produced in the Asti region in Italy and makes the perfect spring and summer picnic wine.
Methodology
To select the best bargains at Sam's Club, I looked into which products consistently stand out among regulars thanks to a variety of great features. I started by looking for a low price point that doesn't exceed $10 and that's ideally closer to the $5 mark. In addition, I also considered quality, customer reviews, and shopper buzz to decide what made it to the final list.
A low price alone wasn't enough for a product to qualify as a great bargain. It also had to deliver on taste, convenience, quantity, and high-quality ingredients. I also compared each candidate to similar ones sold at other discount stores to see how they fare. The above were the picks that emerged as some of the best bargains at Sam's Club in 2026.