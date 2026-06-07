9 Best Aldi Breads You Can Buy, According To Customers
Aldi is a popular private-label grocery store that has some of the best budget Mexican foods, surprisingly inexpensive produce you need to try, and everything in between. But one especially beloved section of the Germany-based grocer is the bread aisle. Here, you can find a range of wheat and white breads, alongside specialty options like brioche, sourdough, Italian, and artisanal. While the expansive range of high-quality options can make for a fantastic shopping experience, unfortunately, not every Aldi bread is amazing — though, of course, no brand is entirely without at least one or two skippable products.
Normally, discovering the best Aldi breads means trying each option for yourself and hoping for the best. This can lead to disappointment and (even worse) wasted money. Thankfully, you don't have to go through that arduous process because we've done the extensive research necessary to skip straight to purchasing the best Aldi breads on the shelves. To do this, we scoured blogs, message boards, social media, and any other reliable sources we could find to see what customers are saying about Aldi breads. Then, we crafted a list of those options that came highly recommended with positive discourse across platforms. Now, you can reap the benefits of that work. If you want the best possible experience, these are the nine best Aldi breads you can buy, according to customers.
1. Specially Selected Small Batch Everything Sourdough Bread
The Specially Selected Small Batch Everything Sourdough Bread deserves the first mention because it was one of the most highly recommended breads. This is loaded with all of the delicious mix-ins you'd expect from an everything bagel, including toasted sesame seeds, poppy seeds, onion, and garlic. Plus, it's free of artificial flavors, preservatives, or colors, which is something we also love to hear.
Some customers call this one of the best breads you can buy in stores, appreciating that it was made with clean (or natural) ingredients. People use this elevated sourdough in various ways, including using it to make a grilled cheese or crafting some avocado toast.
The Aldi Reviewer blog wrote they really liked this loaf, explaining, "It has that classic sour tang, and the addition of poppy seeds, garlic, and onion ups the flavor. This is great for savory sandwiches, toast, or whatever you need sourdough for." They're far from alone in their praises. An enthusiastic consumer took to Facebook to say, "I've been eating Aldi sourdough bread for a long time, and it's pretty much the only bread I eat, but I finally tried the everything sourdough bread, and omg!!! It's soooo good!"
2. Specially Selected Small Batch Sourdough Round
Store-bought options rarely hold a candle to homemade sourdough, but this Specially Selected Small Batch Sourdough Round comes pretty close. Made with only three main ingredients (flour, water, and salt), this sourdough is free of artificial flavors, preservatives, and colors. If a clean ingredients list is important to you, this is an excellent choice of bread to keep stocked at home. Just be aware that a lack of preservatives could lead the bread to mold quicker than alternatives, so you'll want to either use it immediately or store it safely in the freezer until you're ready to use it.
A pleased customer said on Reddit, "I avoid bread and such because it makes me so bloated and drowsy but not this one." Beneath the post, another person commented, "It's so good. Recently made French toast with it, and I also like to eat it with cream cheese and fresh cucumbers with salt and pepper." Plenty of people elsewhere praise this bread as their favorite, noting that the loaf version of Aldi's sourdough just doesn't compare to the round.
Tasting Table called this bread better than anything you'd find at a bakery, citing the bread's great texture, toasting abilities, and hallmark sour tang. Southern Living said this Aldi bread earned a permanent spot on their shopping list, saying, "I've re-purchased it every time I've visited ALDI, often having one on the counter and one in the freezer so I don't run out."
3. L'Oven Fresh Honey Wheat Bread
Although most of the best Aldi breads on this list come from Specially Selected, L'Oven is another reputable brand that's earned a spot or two on this roundup. Here we have the L'Oven Fresh Honey Wheat Bread, which could be a good option for people trying to eat healthier but who don't like standard wheat — as the name suggests, honey wheat is a little bit sweeter and milder in taste.
When people are planning on switching over from Trader Joe's, this honey wheat bread is a popular suggestion. Mashed created an exclusive roundup of the best and worst bread you can buy at Aldi, highlighting the L'Oven Fresh Honey Wheat as one of their best picks. They backed up their recommendation by saying, "This loaf is a delightful upgrade from the basic bread you're used to, even the whole wheat options. The honey in the recipe lends an earthy sweetness that makes the sandwich holder as tasty as the fillings inside."
4. Simply Nature Seedtastic Organic Thin-Sliced Bread
This pick is a dupe of Dave's Killer Bread, a brand whose white bread ranked second in our own ultimate ranking of store-bought white bread. The big draw to this type of bread is its health benefits. One piece of Simply Nature Seedtastic Organic Thin-Sliced Bread contains 3 grams of dietary fiber, 3 grams of protein, 12 grams of whole grains, and 350 milligrams of Omega-3. Plus, many people might be drawn to the textural complexity offered by the soft bread and crunchy mix-ins.
When asked for healthier bread recommendations at Aldi, one Reddit commenter said, "The Seedtastic and Graintastic are really nutritious, high fiber, and are an excellent dupe of Dave's Killer Bread." In response, another said, "I think Aldi's versions are even better than Dave's. They don't mold as quickly, and they're a better texture. Great recommendation!"
To further back up the idea that this Simply Nature dupe could be better than the original is the price point. Of course, let's face it, the lower product costs are one of Aldi's biggest draws. In this case, a bag of Simply Nature Seedtastic Bread costs under $4 (in New Jersey), whereas a bag of Dave's Killer Bread Organic Thin-Sliced 21 Whole Grains and Seeds Bread costs almost $6 at Walmart in the same city. Saving a little over $2 on bread that some customers say they like more? Yes, please.
5. Specially Selected Italian Bread Loaf
Here, we have another of the best Aldi breads for those who prefer a short list of clean ingredients. The Specially Selected Italian Bread Loaf is made from only three primary ingredients: Flour, water, and salt. Of course, it's also free of artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives, while also being verified as non-GMO. Besides positive discourse online elsewhere, this bread also ranked first in our ranking of the best and worst Aldi breads.
One Reddit user not only praised this bread, but also offered suggestions on how to use it, saying, "The Italian loaf that is sliced is so good for every purpose. Toast, grilled cheese, sandwiches — everything. And it's a win because it has no extra junk ingredients in it! I buy a loaf almost weekly for my husband and I." Others agree that this bread is delicious, particularly for making a grilled cheese, praising the price as well as the taste.
If you're looking for something that's very close to this Italian bread, but allows you to get that fresh-from-the-oven taste, Aldi also offers an Italian Bread Take & Bake that comes highly recommended. Although the standard pre-baked option is best for most situations, the one you bake at home could be a good option for pairing with soups or stews.
6. Specially Selected Ciabatta Asiago Cheese Sandwich Rolls
In case you're not already familiar with it, ciabatta is a unique type of bread with an open-crumb, crunchy exterior, and a soft, chewy interior. If you're a fan of this bread (or the idea of it), you'll want to add the Specially Selected Ciabatta Asiago Cheese Sandwich Rolls to your next Aldi shopping list. Not only does it have the unique style of ciabatta, but it's made with a fairly sharp cheese, and is well-suited to making sandwiches.
The obvious upgrades already mentioned aren't the only ones, according to a Facebook user, who says that they're "lighter, airier, and softer than traditional ciabatta sandwiches." Some customers will boldly say that these rolls are among the best Aldi breads, and plenty of others agree.
"I like the ciabatta rolls from Aldi," one person on Reddit responded when someone asked for opinions on Aldi's bread. They continued, "I bring them home, put them in a freezer bag, and use them from the freezer," explaining that they thaw quickly on the countertop, but can be defrosted quickly enough in a toaster oven too. While this is an excellent recommendation, we suggest using a vacuum sealer if you're going to store bread in the freezer. If you don't have one, this Mesliese Vacuum Sealer is an affordable option with excellent reviews, and comes with several bags to get you started.
7. Specially Selected Brioche Buns
Brioche bread has become more popular recently, if the number of options offered by Aldi and other retailers is any indication. If you haven't jumped on the brioche bandwagon, this is a rich, pillowy soft type of bread with a moderately buttery, mildly sweet, and sometimes faintly eggy flavor profile. Even if you don't usually prefer sweeter breads, these Specially Selected Brioche Buns are well worth trying. We suggest pairing them with sweet-leaning dishes like this pork and pineapple sandwich or this Cheddar and apple grilled cheese.
Parents will be happy to know that some customers say that their children enjoy the brioche buns. And it's not only children who are big fans. You can easily find adults heaping praise on these Aldi buns as well — whenever Aldi bread gets mentioned, you can often find people flocking to recommend trying these brioche buns. As well as social media commentary, the Aldi Reviewer blog enjoyed these Aldi breads too, saying, "We've long been fans of these buns. They have a buttery taste and smooth texture."
8. Specially Selected Original Mini Naan
There are quite a few Aldi Specially Selected breads you should try, and these Original Mini Naan breads are definitely amongst them. In case you haven't had it before, naan is a type of Indian flatbread known for its buttery flavor profile and soft, somewhat airy texture. It pairs well with dishes like red lentil dhal or a simple chicken curry.
When the naan was recommended to someone asking about Aldi breads on Reddit, one customer replied to agree, saying,"It became a staple after one try." People elsewhere prefer it to name-brand breads, and even say that it tastes as though it came straight out of the oven. Naan bread may traditionally be served with Indian curry, but people find it works for a wide range of purposes, including both snacks and meals.
Perhaps the best part about this recommendation is that you don't have to stick with the Original Mini Naan. Specially Selected also makes a garlic version if you're looking for a little more kick or want to pair it with a dish that's garlic-adjacent. There are also full-sized options of both flavors. While the mini naan are perfect for dipping, the full-sized naan are excellent for topping like open-faced sandwiches.
9. L'Oven Fresh Artisanal Bread
Here we have the second L'Oven brand option in our roundup of the best Aldi breads. While there may not be a lot from the brand on the list, the products that did make it here are particularly notable. The L'Oven Fresh Artisanal Bread has a richer, heartier taste than standard white bread, and features an aesthetically pleasing dusting of flour along the crust.
Aside from it being very photogenic, reviewers praise the texture, ingredients, and price of this bread, and have no major overall complaints about the bread. Customers note that this is a dupe of the Sara Lee Artesano Original Bakery Bread, and suggest using the L'Oven version for sandwiches and toast.
One of the most enthusiastic recommendations for this fresh artisanal bread comes in the form of a Facebook post. "I love the Aldi Artisanal Style Bread!!," said an enthusiastic shopper. "It's SUCH a great price, and it's so good!! I love trying the sourdough and other special breads [at Aldi], but I love that they have a really good and inexpensive regular type bread that I can get too!" They went on to recommend making a peanut butter and apple butter sandwich using this bread.
Static Media owns and operates Daily Meal, Tasting Table, and Mashed.