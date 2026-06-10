The 13 Best Fruits To Grill With Chicken This Summer

Ah, grilling season! The sun beckoning everyone to step outside those too-hot kitchens and take their cooking endeavors into the fresh air. Firing up the backyard-barbecue is the best way to shake off winter chills and embrace a new season — but perhaps the same-old hot dog and hamburger operation just isn't cutting it, and you're ready to embrace something new. Enter: grilled chicken with fruit. It's a combination that will have your neighbors, family, and their friends tipping their hats to your genius and loading up their plates with more.

Grilled chicken on its own is a special treat at a barbecue, and the leftovers can easily be repurposed into handy recipes like grilled chicken Caesar salad sandwiches. Adding a side of grilled fruit to the menu brings a whole new element of surprise. Take it from me — I've been working in kitchens for 10 years and have more than one trick up my sleeve to take a plate from run-of-the-mill to talk-of-the-town.

Grilling fruit to pair with your protein combines two beautiful things into one: salty and sweet. The sugars from these fruits will caramelize to perfection on your grill and blend seamlessly with that bit of char on your chicken. If you're looking for a way to elevate your barbecue prowess, read on to discover which fruits you should be grilling this summer.