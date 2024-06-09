For The Absolute Best Grilled Pineapple, Keep It Whole

Essential backyard barbecue classics typically include a variety of meats, such as hot dogs and burgers. However, grills are also great for cooking fruit, with pineapple being a top-of-the-line selection. Instead of grilling individual slices, consider taking a whole pineapple and placing it on the grill. This method is a great way to achieve a perfect sear on the exterior, which creates a good contrast with the toothsome, juicy interior. Grilling a whole pineapple also offers some convenient practical benefits.

Getting the proper sear on slices can be somewhat challenging, as there's a risk that they may fall through the grates as you flip them to achieve an even doneness. With a whole fruit, you can easily plop the pineapple on the grill without concerns about losing any of the deliciousness to the fires below. Also, a whole grilled fruit ensures that there's enough pineapple to feed a large gathering. This spares you from needing to prepare many individual slices to accommodate all of your loved ones.