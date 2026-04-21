Bobby Flay's Fruity Hack Is The Secret To Better Grilling
Bobby Flay is regarded as an expert grill master. He just seems to know the ins and outs of this cooking method, while constantly taking it to the next level. And when it comes to building a barbecue sauce that will make your taste buds sing, the "Throwdown" host has a go-to move that involves a not-so-secret Southern fruit. The celebrity chef has a penchant for grilling peaches before adding them to the sauce. This definitely belongs on your list of Flay's best cooking tips.
He exclusively told our sister publication, Mashed, that peaches can be used in a variety of ways to elevate a barbecue. Flay revealed, "When I think about low and slow barbecue things like brisket and pulled pork and smoked chicken, anything with those smoky, spicy flavors, the peach makes perfect sense." He also went on to share that they can even show up in the sauces that he applies to the meat he grills, saying, "I actually make a barbecue sauce with grilled peaches in the barbecue sauce."
Why peaches? First, this fruit can withstand the open fire, and secondly, it develops complex layers of flavor. As a peach cooks on a grill, it gains a smoky taste, and the sugars in the fruit caramelize and become concentrated and even sweeter.
Add some heat
While peaches add a sweet, floral, and fruity element to barbecue sauce, if you like yours with a bit of a kick to it, Bobby Flay reaches for red chilies. The cookbook author is a fan of the chipotle and Calabrian chiles, but the type of heat you choose is up to you. If you need a recipe for inspiration, check out our Peach Love BBQ Sauce. Just remember, the key to grilling this fruit is not to turn it too quickly. It needs about 3-4 minutes per side to get those beautiful grill marks.
But grilling peaches isn't just for barbecue sauce. When Flay wants a fruity dessert, he transforms the peach into a glorious showstopper. The cookbook author said, "I like to take the peaches and cut the pit out and then grill them and then fill the center with some kind of mascarpone cheese or some yogurt or some sour cream that's flavored so this way you get the sweet and the tart at the same time." You can also drizzle a little honey over the peaches and sprinkle them with a handful of granola. It will have a bit of crumble-like taste and feel.
Daily Meal and Mashed are both owned and operated by Static Media.