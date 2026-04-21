Bobby Flay's Fruity Hack Is The Secret To Better Grilling

Bobby Flay is regarded as an expert grill master. He just seems to know the ins and outs of this cooking method, while constantly taking it to the next level. And when it comes to building a barbecue sauce that will make your taste buds sing, the "Throwdown" host has a go-to move that involves a not-so-secret Southern fruit. The celebrity chef has a penchant for grilling peaches before adding them to the sauce. This definitely belongs on your list of Flay's best cooking tips.

He exclusively told our sister publication, Mashed, that peaches can be used in a variety of ways to elevate a barbecue. Flay revealed, "When I think about low and slow barbecue things like brisket and pulled pork and smoked chicken, anything with those smoky, spicy flavors, the peach makes perfect sense." He also went on to share that they can even show up in the sauces that he applies to the meat he grills, saying, "I actually make a barbecue sauce with grilled peaches in the barbecue sauce."

Why peaches? First, this fruit can withstand the open fire, and secondly, it develops complex layers of flavor. As a peach cooks on a grill, it gains a smoky taste, and the sugars in the fruit caramelize and become concentrated and even sweeter.