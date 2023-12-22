A Blackberry-Based Sauce Is What Your Pork Chops Are Missing

It's hard to imagine anything more satisfying than a perfectly cooked pork chop. When done well (that tends to mean not well-done), this iconic cut of meat is well-known as a delicious, crave-worthy dinnertime classic, particularly when paired with apple sauce — a combination that has been gracing tabletops since the 1700s.

There's a strong case to be made that sweet elements like fruits are especially well-suited to making any meat even more delicious and there are some other quintessential meat and fruit combos, including turkey and cranberry sauce, lemon and chicken, lamb with prunes, and duck with cherries. When it comes to amplifying your pork's flavor, the success of this complementary combination has to do with the inherent smoke character and savoriness of the meat, which are balanced by the natural sugar content of fruit. And while the pork chop and applesauce alliance is a mainstay in American cuisine, it doesn't have to stop there. Blackberries in particular make for a sauce that's both mouth-watering and eye-popping, and this stunning sauce will impress guests for a special meal or make a simple, satisfying staple in your daily dinner rotation.