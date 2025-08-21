With This Foolproof Tip, You'll Never Pick Out A Bad Cantaloupe Again

When you're perusing the produce section of your grocery store, you may find it easy to pick out the freshest apples, peaches, or other small fleshy fruits. Cantaloupe has a harder rind around it, though, making it more difficult to determine which ones are the freshest. Fortunately, there's a foolproof way to tell the fresh from the not-so-fresh melons: Check for a clipped or slipped stem.

Just for reference, there's not technically a difference between cantaloupe and muskmelon. Instead, "muskmelon" is a term that encompasses various types of melons, and two of them are varieties of cantaloupe: North American cantaloupe and European cantaloupe. In either case, a fully ripe cantaloupe will slip right off the vine with a tug or will fall off the vine on its own. This leaves an indentation or scar where the vine was. On the other hand, a cantaloupe that has been clipped before it's fully ripe will still have a short stump of the vine in the stem end.

While clipped cantaloupe may be close to reaching full ripeness, slipped cantaloupe will have the juiciest, sweetest flesh when you cut into it. That's particularly ideal when you plan to use the melon right away for something like a cayenne cantaloupe frozen dessert.