Why You Should Use Your Kitchen Shears A Whole Lot More

Even the best cook in the world can struggle without a kitchen equipped with at least the basics. And while there are a many kitchen essentials that you should look into, there's one item in particular that you may have purchased and then relegated to a drawer. We're talking about your kitchen shears. But they're just heavy-duty scissors ... right?

Kitchen shears are actually a versatile tool that you need to keep within reach because a really good pair — which might be one of the most affordable tools you have in your kitchen — is good for much more than just slicing open packages. They're meant to be heavy-duty because they're great for everything from chopping herbs to breaking down an entire poultry carcass for stock. And, yes, they absolutely will cut through bones and make prepping a whole chicken incredibly easy. Struggle with removing the backbone of a whole chicken for a spatchcocked chicken with truffle butter and mushrooms? Reach for those kitchen shears.

The right pair of kitchen shears can do more than just cut, too, and if you hate opening those inevitably hard-to-open jars, they can help you with that. There are even some applications where kitchen shears will work better to cut things than the tools you may be using. It's time to give your kitchen shears another look.