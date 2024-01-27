Here's The Difference Between Whisking And Stirring

There are many different types of whisks, and they go by many names. Balloon, flat, French, wire, silicone, spring coil, and even ball whisks all have their place in the kitchen, but most home cooks only have one or two of these variations. Whatever tool you use, it's important to note there are at least three primary techniques used when whisking. The swift back-and-forth motion cuts through liquids, leaving a reliable trail of air channels and a desired whisking outcome. Moving the whisk in a circular motion isn't the best method for incorporating air because it fails to cut back through the ingredients, which is crucial for aeration and emulsification. However, it can be useful when stirring sauces. The third style of whisking involves making up and down circular motions that lift ingredients out of the bowl with each rotation. This technique is often used when whisking eggs.

Compared to whisking, stirring seems pretty straightforward. However, read your recipe carefully. Sometimes, an aggressive stir can take the desired air out of a dish. In this case, you would fold rather than stir. On the other hand, if the goal is to incorporate air into the dish, you're crossing the border into blending, whisking, or whipping. There are also dishes that require constant stirring and others that specify no stirring. In short, only stir if and when the recipe recommends it for the best results.