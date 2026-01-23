Customers Agree: These 10 Sam's Club Dupes Are Better Than The Original

If you're not buying your food from Sam's Club, you're kinda missing out, folks. The Costco competitor is as known for its bulk-buy items as its counterpart, but what people are slightly less aware of is how good its fresh, frozen, and prepared food items can be. Sam's Club clearly invests a lot of time and money into making sure that its food products are as tasty and high-quality as possible, leading to a bunch of foods that taste homemade, and others that rival the flavor of their name-brand equivalents — while also coming in at a lower price.

The best part, too, is that Sam's Club customers aren't shy in the slightest about letting others know when these dupes beat out the originals. Over on its website and on social media platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and Reddit, countless customers are spreading the good word about which Member's Mark items are better than the pricier alternatives, and exactly why they have the edge. They're not gatekeepers, and frankly, neither are we. According to the people who shop there, here are the Sam's Club dupes that you shouldn't miss.