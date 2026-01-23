Customers Agree: These 10 Sam's Club Dupes Are Better Than The Original
If you're not buying your food from Sam's Club, you're kinda missing out, folks. The Costco competitor is as known for its bulk-buy items as its counterpart, but what people are slightly less aware of is how good its fresh, frozen, and prepared food items can be. Sam's Club clearly invests a lot of time and money into making sure that its food products are as tasty and high-quality as possible, leading to a bunch of foods that taste homemade, and others that rival the flavor of their name-brand equivalents — while also coming in at a lower price.
The best part, too, is that Sam's Club customers aren't shy in the slightest about letting others know when these dupes beat out the originals. Over on its website and on social media platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and Reddit, countless customers are spreading the good word about which Member's Mark items are better than the pricier alternatives, and exactly why they have the edge. They're not gatekeepers, and frankly, neither are we. According to the people who shop there, here are the Sam's Club dupes that you shouldn't miss.
Member's Mark Original Grassfed Beef Snack Sticks
There's something about private-label beef sticks that feels a little, well ... off. This is the kind of product that you want to have the best quality possible, and so generally speaking, people drift toward brand names like Chomps jerky sticks, which seem to hold the promise of a great, protein-packed product. However, Sam's Club customers know that its Member's Mark Original Grassfed Beef Snack Sticks are a winner — and multiple shoppers have said that they're actually better than their name-brand competitor. "Better than chomps and a lot cheaper. I hope they never get rid of them," said one customer on Facebook, who is definitely not alone in their opinion of this snack.
Where Member's Mark Original Grassfed Beef Snack Sticks seem to have the edge is exactly where it matters: Flavor. Folks generally agree that these beef sticks taste better than Chomps, with a richness that's slightly surprising given their affordability, and just the right amount of salt. They also don't have any of that unpleasant, weird greasiness that beef sticks can often have. Oh, and the price is just right, too, making them an excellent choice if you want some protein without spending the earth.
Member's Mark Cinnamon Honey Butter
When we found out that Sam's Club sold its own cinnamon honey butter, we were overjoyed — and customers were, too. Then, when we figured out that it was a dupe for a more expensive item? Well, we couldn't contain our joy, folks. Member's Mark Cinnamon Honey Butter is just that: This Texas Roadhouse dupe was released in mid-2025, and folks were immediately drawn to it thanks to its short ingredients list and the fact that it was made with real butter. Its great price didn't hurt, either.
The question, though, was whether it would beat out its Texas Roadhouse equivalent? Yes, it would. "My wife has tasted both: the Sam's version over the last week and the Texas Roadhouse version on Friday," said one customer on the Sam's Club website. "And she thinks the Sam's version tastes better: more cinnamon and honey flavor." They weren't the only ones to express this opinion: Other customers have compared Member's Mark Cinnamon Honey Butter to the Texas Roadhouse product, and have concluded that it just tastes better. It's fresh, it's versatile, and it's reasonably priced. What more could you want?
Member's Mark Spiced Caribbean Rum
It's easy to feel a little bit suspicious of supermarket liquors and to think that they'll be inferior to name-brand options. After all, if they're cheaper but have the same ABV, then they must be compromising on flavor or production, right? Somewhat amazingly, that doesn't seem the case with Member's Mark Spiced Caribbean Rum, a Captain Morgan's dupe that multiple customers say beats out its pricier alternative, allowing them to save money while still enjoying a premium beverage.
Member's Mark Spiced Caribbean Rum has a much stronger vanilla note in it than Captain Morgan's, which gives it a premium feel that somewhat contradicts its affordable price. Despite this, it isn't overly sweet and has a nice woodiness to it, finishing with a slightly spicy punch. It's pretty rare for a supermarket liquor to gain this kind of enthusiasm, not least those that rely on subtle, yet complex flavor dynamics like spiced rum — but Sam's Club nails it with this one. Having said this, this rum may not beat out every alternative out there: Some customers were quick to mention that it's not quite as good as Sailor Jerry's. You can't win them all, we guess.
Member's Mark Uncured Ham & Swiss Cheese Croissant with Seasoning
We're not gonna lie, guys: We absolutely love it when a supermarket releases a dupe product that's clearly inspired by a fast food item, but is way better. Sam's Club blessed us, and its customers, with that gift recently, by bringing out its frozen Uncured Ham & Swiss Cheese Croissant. This Dunkin' and Starbucks copycat had some big shoes to fill when it hit shelves, and honestly, it stuck the landing with Sam's Club shoppers, who say that it's even better than the version released by the latter chain while also being cheaper. Other customers have stated that it's the best frozen item that they've ever had, which is wildly high praise.
What we (and customers) love about these store-bought croissants is how quickly they can be on the table: If you microwave them, they can be good to go in 45 seconds, although you might want to blow on one first before biting into it. Air frying the croissant takes a little longer, but you'll be rewarded with a moreish flaky outside and a smooth, cheesy, salty center. You get eight per box, giving you a steady supply of delicious breakfasts, and each croissant averages out at just over $1. You can't tell us that's not a good value, guys.
Member's Mark 4% Milkfat Minimum Small Curd Cottage Cheese
Isn't cottage cheese from supermarkets all the same? No, it isn't. Anyone who's a connoisseur of this dairy product will know how much it can vary, both in terms of flavor (particularly its sourness) and its texture, which can be wildly different from tub to tub. You need to be careful with buying cheaper versions of name-brand alternatives here, but not if you're going for Member's Mark 4% Milkfat Minimum Small Curd Cottage Cheese instead of Breakstone's options. Why? Because it's better.
Well, that's according to Sam's Club customers, at least. "Honestly this is the best cottage cheese we've tasted. Even better than Breakstone," said one shopper on its website. Others have been more broad in their assessment, saying that it's "better than other brands" — but we all know which brand they're talking about, right? Member's Mark cottage cheese wins points with customers for its thickness, making it useful not just as a snack but in recipes, its creaminess, and its excellent, balanced flavor. Oh, and its price when compared to other brands, too. We don't need many more reasons than that.
Member's Mark Sports Drink Variety Pack
Private-label sports drinks can be a little disappointing at times, and buying them can feel a little like when your mom used to say that she could "make McDonald's at home." We all know it's not the same thing! That's unless you're buying Member's Mark Sports Drinks, that is. Customers are pretty unanimous in their opinion that these sports drinks, which come in a 24-pack, are better than Gatorade, both for their flavor and for their cost, which is way lower than the famous name-brand alternative.
There's a nicely moderated sweetness to these drinks, which stops them from tasting artificial or overwhelming. Instead, Member's Mark Sports Drinks have a refreshing flavor that doesn't leave your mouth coated with sugar afterward. While some customers also state that they're better than Powerade sports drinks, others are on the fence and seem to still prefer the brand to the Member's Mark version. When it comes to Gatorade, though, these drinks clearly beat them out — and we love that they come in a variety pack, too, so that you're not getting bored with just one flavor.
Member's Mark Natural Creamy Peanut Butter
It's pretty easy to find a half-decent private-label brand peanut butter, but it's way harder to find one that stands toe-to-toe with name-brand products. So, imagine our pleasant surprise when we found out that Sam's Club customers will stop at nothing to praise its Member's Mark Natural Creamy Peanut Butter, which they repeatedly say is better than Jif. Some folks made the switch almost by accident, but never looked back. "Went to Sam's Club but could not find Jif PB," stated a customer on the Sam's Club website. "We bought the Members Mark brand instead and now it's the only peanut butter we use." Talk about an endorsement!
It seems that Member's Mark Natural Creamy Peanut Butter aces it in every department. It's an easily spreadable peanut butter that has a wonderful creaminess to it, and which doesn't separate in the tub while it sits in your pantry. As for its flavor, it lives up to its name, with the peanut taste front and center, instead of some strange artificial taste. It's a breeze to use in recipes or for baking, and it's just as good on its own on a piece of toast (or scooped into your mouth when you need a quick snack). It's hard to find anything wrong with this one, guys.
Member's Mark Wavy Potato Chips
Supermarket private-label potato chips can be risky business. When they're bad, they're really bad, with each handful greasy, broken, and tasteless. That's what makes Member's Mark Wavy Potato Chips a bit of a revelation. People don't just like these chips: They absolutely love them. According to Sam's Club customers, they're better than both of their name-brand alternatives, with both Ruffles and Lay's losing out to the retailer's more affordable option.
What particularly stands out about these chips is their quality. Each bag comes filled with large, whole, thick chips that stand up to heavy dips well. They have a great crunch to them and a freshness that you might not expect from potato chips, and certainly not from a supermarket-brand option. Plus, they don't go too heavy on the salt, with the chips having just the right amount of seasoning. Grab them for your next party, or sneak them away when you're unpacking your groceries for yourself. Hey, we won't tell if you don't.
Member's Mark Nonfat Plain Greek Yogurt
There's no shortage of dairy brands out there, and it's easy to fall back on the likes of Chobani and Oikos for staples like Greek yogurt. However, there's no need to go for either of those when Member's Mark Nonfat Plain Greek Yogurt is right there — because apparently, it's better than the products made by either of them. That's what customers say anyway, who seem to agree that Sam's basic Greek yogurt beats out all of the bigger brands, and who say that it's the best option out there.
Why? Because of its taste. Member's Mark Nonfat Plain Greek Yogurt has just the right mix of creaminess and sourness, meaning that while it might be plain, it's definitely not flavorless. Nor does it have any of that cloying tang that some Greek yogurts have, which can be off-putting for folks who just need something easygoing. Its thickness is also a key selling point for customers, who love how robust this yogurt is, despite being a more affordable option. It's the ideal choice to accompany some homemade granola or some berries for a quick and nutritious dessert.
Member's Mark The Better Nut Bar
You have to pay a lot for quality, right? We're not sure about that, at least when snack bars from Sam's Club are concerned. You'd be forgiven for thinking that the store's KIND bar dupe would be a substandard version of the name-brand product, given that it's a lot more affordable. Incredibly, though, that's not the case — and Member's Mark The Better Nut Bars somehow manage to eclipse their pricier alternative, with Sam's Club customers absolutely raving about them. Others say that they're on a par with KIND bars, but when they're significantly cheaper, why would you go for the more expensive option?
Sam's Club shoppers are big fans of the taste of these bars, with the light sweetness and the mixture of nuts complementing each other well. The nuts manage to retain their crunch even in packaged form, and the dark chocolate base on the bottom isn't too thick, which makes them still feel nutritious (while also supplying a lot of flavor). They're a great alternative to candy, and a good option when you're in a rush in the morning. It's hard not to like them, to be honest.