Costco's New Frozen Nuggets Are Being Hailed As A Chick-Fil-A Copycat

Not only are Costco's new nuggets a dupe of Chick-fil-A, but, eagle-eyed chicken lovers say that they're suspiciously similar to Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks, which are super popular with Costco shoppers widely considered to be similar to the Chick-fil-A originals. Many are also speculating that Costco decided to make its own Just Bare-style nuggets so that it could sell them for less.

"We just got them in Thursday," said one Instagrammer on the @Costcobuys post who said that they are a Costco worker. "When we got in the Bare nuggets we would clear out about 2 full pallets a week so I wonder how these would do."

"Costco bait and switch. Any product that sells well, they stop selling and insert their own brand," said another Instagrammer.

The new house brand nuggets are priced at around $13.99 for a 4-pound bag, which may vary depending on your location, and are made from chicken that is free of antibiotics, steroids, or added hormones. They cost a little less than a bag of Just Bare nuggets, and they're certainly more affordable than treating the whole family to a meal at Chick-fil-A. Plus, if you really want to take them up a notch and make them even more like the real thing, one Redditor says to give them a little pickle spritz: "To make them identical, spray mist them with pickle juice before and after cooking."