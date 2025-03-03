Pre-Ground Coffee Vs Whole Beans: What's Cheaper?

Since coffee might be getting more expensive, smart consumers should always look for the best value. While there's no doubt that pre-ground coffee is more convenient, is it more affordable than grinding your own?

Pre-ground coffee tends to be less expensive than coffee sold as whole beans. Unfortunately, one reason for this is that pre-ground coffee often includes cheaper, lower-quality beans. When coffee is ground by the manufacturer, the type and quality of the beans may vary, and fillers are sometimes added. This makes the coffee more affordable — and increases the manufacturer's profit margin — but it can also result in an inferior brew.

When determining whether a pre-made food or drink is a good value, it's important to consider all the costs associated with making it yourself. To grind your own beans, you will need to purchase a grinder — and a high-end burr grinder, for example, can cost hundreds of dollars. You'd have to grind a whole lot of beans to justify that purchase.