11 Best Boomer Meals That Could Feed The Whole Family

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Boomers grew up during a time of evolution in home cooking. With parents who had navigated food scarcity during the Great Depression and WWII, meals at home were often created with economy in mind, but were also the product of new conveniences in food preservation. Industrially canned foods were all the rage in postwar society, and many of these defined the popular recipes that boomers grew up with. In the United States, Carnation condensed milk and Campbell's cream of mushroom soup made appearances in many new and adapted recipes, completely changing how home cooks went about preparing meals for their families.

While convenience cooking was trendy during the postwar push for all things modern, this same spirit of efficiency became essential for boomers' own cooking tactics when they began having families of their own. With women joining the workforce en masse in the 1970s and '80s, there was little time for elaborate meals. Many of the hearty midcentury one-pot or one-dish recipes that boomers grew up with consequently became staples that they prepared themselves. Among these classics, boomers mastered the casserole and often opted for hearty fare that could stretch meat further if necessary, feeding families easily on a budget. From tuna noodle casserole to Salisbury steak, here is a list of iconic boomer meals that could feed the whole family. Some of them may now be considered vintage, but others are timelessly comforting.