How The Great Depression Turned Meatloaf Into The Classic American Comfort Meal It Is Today

A classic meatloaf is undeniably an American staple. Made with simple ingredients — most of which are pantry staples — it's easy to quickly whip up and can feed a crowd. It's savory, it's meaty, and, most importantly, it's comforting. Meatloaf's origins actually go all the way back to ancient Rome, but it wasn't until the Great Depression that it became the American comfort meal that it is now.

Meatloaf is a relatively cheap meal. Besides ground meat, all you really need is bread crumbs, ketchup, an egg or two, onion, Worcestershire sauce, and spices. Each of these additional items is a kitchen staple that not only lasts a long time but goes a long way — in other words, you are able to make many meatloaves by only needing to rebuy the meat and eggs. During the Great Depression, families had to stretch their meals as far as they could possibly go, so being able to cook something like meatloaf was an invaluable resource.

It's a versatile dish with different ways to make it, so it wouldn't get old as fast as some other dishes may have. You could use different spices, different meats, or incorporate different sauces to make each meatloaf different from the last.